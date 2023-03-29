PREMA & BitMart Partner, Launch Global Expansion & $2M PRMX Token Giveaway

On March 28, 2023, the PREMA Project, an innovative company dedicated to promoting the integration of blockchain, the physical world, and the gaming industry, announced a strategic partnership with the globally renowned cryptocurrency exchange BitMart. As part of its global expansion plan, PREMA will hold several large-scale events on the BitMart exchange and distribute a total of 469,700,000 PRMX tokens, worth approximately $2 million.

The goal of this collaboration is to expand the influence of the PREMA ecosystem, attracting more global users to its unique platform that integrates blockchain, the physical world, and the gaming industry. The PREMA Project, through its PREMA X marketplace and PREMA Wallet, offers users a convenient and easy-to-use platform for purchasing, selling, and exchanging NFTs. The project will also promote its blockchain games through Samurai Guild Games to attract more global gamers.

The partnership between the PREMA Project and BitMart Exchange is expected to launch in the coming weeks, with several events offering PRMX tokens to users. These events may include airdrops, community-building, and reward activities, aiming to stimulate user participation and interest in the PREMA ecosystem.

About BitMart:

BitMart is a globally leading cryptocurrency exchange, providing safe, stable, and efficient digital asset trading services to millions of users in over 200 countries and regions worldwide. Committed to offering the best trading experience and one-stop digital asset management solutions for its users.

About PREMA Project:

The PREMA Project is an innovative company dedicated to promoting the integration of blockchain, the physical world, and the gaming industry. Through its PREMA X marketplace and PREMA Wallet, the project provides users with a convenient and easy-to-use platform for purchasing, selling, and exchanging NFTs. The PREMA Project also boasts a strong core team with extensive experience in blockchain and game development, laying a solid foundation for the project's future growth.

