2023 Budget recognizes the significant positive impact of the Student Work Placement Program

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Magnet welcomes the government's continued investment in youth talent as announced in the 2023 Budget, which will direct $197.7 million to the Student Work Placement Program in 2024-25.

Magnet has been a Student Work Placement Program delivery partner since 2019 and has helped to create more than 34,000 quality work-integrated learning opportunities for students across Canada through subsidies to employers. 

In a collaborative study leveraging primary research via employer and student surveys, we found that students who participated in this program were more optimistic about their future careers, academic programs, and skillsets, and that the program is effective in supporting smaller, growing businesses in the digital economy.

Given the significant positive impact of this program for youth talent and small to medium-sized businesses across the country, Magnet strongly encourages the government to consider a long-term investment in the Student Work Placement Program in future budgets.

About Magnet

Magnet is Canada's only Digital Community Workforce System. We bridge labour market supply and demand to support the vision of an effective and well-coordinated employment and training system in partnership with a community of government, employment, industry, and enterprise organizations.

Magnet brings together technologies, creating an ever-evolving digital solution that inclusively connects organizations and businesses with talent and opportunities. Collectively, we are driving positive workforce and economic development for Canada.

Learn more at swpp.magnet.today.

