2023 Budget recognizes the significant positive impact of the Student Work Placement Program

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Magnet welcomes the government's continued investment in youth talent as announced in the 2023 Budget, which will direct $197.7 million to the Student Work Placement Program in 2024-25.

Magnet has been a Student Work Placement Program delivery partner since 2019 and has helped to create more than 34,000 quality work-integrated learning opportunities for students across Canada through subsidies to employers.

In a collaborative study leveraging primary research via employer and student surveys, we found that students who participated in this program were more optimistic about their future careers, academic programs, and skillsets, and that the program is effective in supporting smaller, growing businesses in the digital economy.

Given the significant positive impact of this program for youth talent and small to medium-sized businesses across the country, Magnet strongly encourages the government to consider a long-term investment in the Student Work Placement Program in future budgets.

