Announcing Qiviuk Luxury Clothier's Store Opening in NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S., March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new store opening in the Park Plaza Hotel in midtown NYC means Qiviuk is now available to travellers and residents.
Qiviuk has been carefully creating its own garments for years to give loyal customers worldwide the continued exceptional and sustainable quality they have come to know the brand represents.
Qiviuk offers hand-crafted garments made from the finest materials. In fact, they are experts in producing the warmest and most exclusive pieces made from Canadian muskox wool and other equally precious materials.
Qiviut is the official fibre from the muskox animal. The brand is called Qiviuk (with a "k") to give it a uniqueness while paying tribute to the Northern pronunciation of the qiviut wool. The exceptional garments are softer than cashmere and warmer than other wools, making them incomparable to other clothiers – even to the big European brands.
This family business is dedicated to the social, cultural, and environmental endeavours of protecting and rescuing diminishing fine materials and craft skills; by integrating and collaborating with the Native Communities entrusted with the resources. Engaged in every step of the process of creating its clothing,
Qiviuk has focused on sustainability and respect for the past, the ecology, and the people who manage it.
Customers cannot walk away from the brand's craftsmanship, uniqueness and personalized service.
Qiviuk has a broad selection of gifts, clothing for men and women and accessories.
All products can be ordered on line or in person at the NYC boutique located at the exclusive Plaza Hotel in the corner of 5th Ave and 59th Street.
For more information visit our online store and website: www.qiviuk.com
Contact: Fernando Alarvez: fernando@qiviuk.com
