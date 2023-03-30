Texas Hospital Association Partners with Paymerang to Provide Invoice and Payment Automation Solutions to Members

Partnership with Paymerang enables Texas Hospital Association members to optimize the Accounts Payable process with better efficiency and security

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang, the leading provider of finance automation for the modern enterprise, and the Texas Hospital Association, the leading advocacy voice for Texas hospitals and healthcare systems, announced a strategic partnership to offer Accounts Payable (AP) Automation to THA member hospitals. THA joins Paymerang’s network of strategic partnerships with other states including the Nebraska Hospital Association, Wyoming Hospital Association, Mississippi Hospital Association, and the North Dakota Hospital Association.

“Paymerang is thrilled to partner with THA,” said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang. “We’re going to work tirelessly to bring the absolute best in finance automation to Texas hospitals and healthcare systems. Our award-winning solutions are proven to deliver tangible efficiencies, allowing hospitals to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.”

This recent partnership will introduce over 600 THA member hospitals to Paymerang’s holistic invoice and payment automation platform, helping THA deliver on its mission to enhance its members’ abilities to improve accessibility, quality, and cost-effectiveness of health care for all Texans. Paymerang's solutions save hospital AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhance visibility, increase accuracy, improve efficiency, and earn revenue while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs.

Paymerang’s AP Automation solution is also helping alleviate the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Texas, nearly one out of every ten hospitals face closure, and roughly half face negative operating margins, reflecting trends seen in healthcare nationwide. Hospitals of any size can achieve greater financial stability and improve accounting staff retention by eliminating tedious and costly tasks like invoice data entry, cutting checks, stuffing envelopes, and payment reconciliation.

“Hospitals across the state of Texas are facing immense financial stress and operational threats,” said John Hawkins, President and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association. “Partnering with Paymerang will help our members and their staff streamline processes and reduce costs. With end-to-end automation, finance teams can devote more time to strategic initiatives instead of being bogged down with chasing down invoice approvals and signing checks. Having more time and resources allows hospitals to prioritize affordable patient care for all Texans.”

Paymerang received an endorsement from THA following a comprehensive review process that determined whether Paymerang could provide value to members while upholding THA’s values of service, integrity, and teamwork. Over 20 THA members and leadership were involved in the process.

The partnership between THA and Paymerang will allow member hospitals to enhance security and improve compliance while creating more robust financial performance. Together, Paymerang and THA are transforming AP and the patient experience.

Paymerang understands that healthcare professionals must find new ways to do more with less. Implementation takes 5-10 hours, and Paymerang’s solutions work seamlessly with most healthcare accounting systems, including Meditech, Lawson, Sage Intacct, Cerner, Epic, Matrix Care, Workday, Sage 100, QuickBooks, and Blackbaud.

To learn more about automating AP with Paymerang, visit https://www.paymerang.com/industries/hospitals/.

About THA

Founded in 1930, the Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state’s hospitals and health care systems. Based in Austin, THA enhances its members’ abilities to improve accessibility, quality and cost-effectiveness of health care for all Texans. One of the largest hospital associations in the country, THA represents more than 650 of the state’s non-federal general and specialty hospitals and health care systems, which employ some 400,000 health care professionals statewide. Learn more about THA at www.tha.org or follow THA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/texashospitals.

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs.

