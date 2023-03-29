Smithsonian affiliated Aquarium of the Bay gets Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) re-Accreditation 2023 - 2028

Smithsonian affiliated Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco gets Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) re-Accreditation 2023 - 2028

A testament to the dedicated Staff and Volunteers as we celebrate our 27th anniversary in public service.

This accreditation is a demonstration of our commitment to inspire climate resilience and ocean conservation by providing high-quality, relevant programming to all our visitors” — George Jacob, President & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BayEcotarium is proud to announce that the Association for Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has awarded the Aquarium of the Bay accreditation status. The AZA has been the primary accrediting body for zoos and aquariums for over 40 years. AZA’s rigorous, scientifically based standards examine the zoo or aquarium’s entire operation, including animal welfare, veterinary care, conservation, education, guest services, physical facilities, safety, staffing, finance, and governing body. AZA member institutions are required to repeat the entire accreditation process every five years to assure that they are upholding the continuously evolving standards, incorporating best modern zoological practices in animal welfare and management, and embracing modern AZA philosophies.

Each year, the Smithsonian affiliated Aquarium of the Bay engages millions of Bay Area community members and visitors from around the world through education, advocacy, and policy initiatives that inspire new relationships and understanding of our natural environment.

“We are extremely pleased to renew our accreditation status,” said George Jacob, President & CEO of Bay Ecotarium. “This accreditation is a demonstration of our commitment to inspire climate resilience and ocean conservation by providing high-quality, relevant programming to all our visitors.”