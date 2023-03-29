CSC Motorcycles Announces New Twin Cylinder 650cc Sport Touring Model

2024 CSC RX6 Sport Touring Motorcycle RX6 Engine RX6 Dash

The 2024 RX6 will be the largest and most advanced CSC Motorcycle model.

AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CSC Motorcycles prides itself on delivering more features, performance, and rider support than the competition. Over the years, the CSC brand has expanded from adventure models to enduros, café racers, sport models, and electric motorcycles.

CSC Motorcycles is announcing a new 650cc, parallel twin, sport-touring model for 2024: the CSC RX6.

The new RX6 expands the model lines beyond the CSC single cylinder enduros and adventure motorcycles. The 650cc engine in the new CSC RX6 has design features derived from the Norton 1,200cc V4RR superbike, refined and manufactured by CSC's partner, Zongshen.

"The RX6 is the new flagship of the CSC line," says Steve Seidner, President of CSC Motorcycles. "This 650cc CSC Motorcycle has the power and technology our customers have been asking for, and we are proud to deliver Riding Fun You Can Afford along with the quality and support our loyal owners expect."

The 650cc RX6 is designed for the long-distance motorcycle rider. It delivers the characteristic smoothness of the parallel twin cylinder engine. Equipped with Delphi fuel injection, it is designed to channel the power of the large engine with a range of over 250 miles from the 5.5-gallon fuel tank.

Like all the CSC Motorcycles models, the RX6 is an unmatched value in the adventure-touring market. CSC overdelivers with exclusive features including a TFT color instrument panel with Bluetooth phone links, adjustable electronic wind screen, built in front and rear recording cameras, tubeless cast aluminum wheels with electronic tire-pressure sensors, full LED lighting, and a 300-watt alternator for all your electronics and charging needs. The RX6 is outfitted with premium components including Bosch ABS, Nissin brakes, Pirelli tires, and KYB adjustable rear suspension. Yet, due to direct sales, the CSC RX6 costs thousands less, delivered to the buyer. CSC Motorcycles backs the new RX6 with a one-year unlimited-mileage warranty and a 100% parts inventory.

CSC Motorcycles will also offer many optional accessories for the new RX6, including comfort and performance accessories along with luggage options for commuting and touring.

The 2024 RX6 will arrive in late 2023 and is available in 3 colors: Deep Bronze Metallic, Candy Red Metallic, and Saphire Blue Metallic. CSC Motorcycles is taking reservations for the RX6 now with a $500 deposit. The RX6 MSRP is going to be $7,195 plus fees. Early adopters who pre-order will get a $500 discount and will only pay $6,695 plus fees. Visit https://cscmotorcycles.com/2024-rx6-deposit-only/ to place your reservation today.

CSC Motorcycles has redefined the market with innovative designs and unmatched, direct-to-the-buyer value pricing. CSC only sells motorcycles direct to the consumer, eliminating the middleman, including delivery to the buyer. Since 2015, CSC Motorcycles has designed EPA and DOT-compliant motorcycles for the North American market and is the exclusive importer of Zongshen Motorcycles, one of the world's largest and most advanced manufacturers.