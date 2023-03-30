Black Puzzle Master Timothy E. Parker Giving 50,000 Thinking Puzzle Packs to Needy Students

Total donation Equals 365 Million Brain Game Units Per Year
Through our Brain Games Hub initiative, we're dedicated to fostering a love for puzzles in the next generation and making a meaningful impact on deserving students' lives. We want students thinking.”
— Timothy E. Parker, Guinness World Records
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Games Hub, the leading provider of engaging and family-friendly puzzles, is thrilled to announce its new philanthropic initiative spearheaded by renowned puzzle master Timothy E. Parker. With a commitment to supporting deserving students, Brain Games Hub will donate a free Smart Brain Pack for every new paid membership, aiming to provide a total of 50,000 thinking puzzle packs to students in need.
Brain Games Hub offers an unparalleled puzzle experience through its daily low-ink printable puzzle packs, containing 20 unique and challenging brain-teasers. With a variety of puzzles, including Crosswords, Mystery Mazes, Word Scrambles, Cryptograms, Sudoku, Word Searches, Joke Unscramblers, and a hypothetical $1,000,000 game show final answer, members are guaranteed over 7,000 games per year to keep their minds sharp and entertained.
This exciting initiative, 20 puzzles per day per student, aims to empower deserving students by providing them with the opportunity to enhance their cognitive skills and develop essential problem-solving abilities. By donating Smart Brain Packs, plus an additional puzzle pack/per student for every new paid membership to the 40,000 member club, Brain Games Hub demonstrates its dedication to expanding brain games to all income levels.
At the helm of this puzzle revolution is Senior Editor and Guinness World Records puzzle master, Timothy E. Parker. With over 25 years of puzzle expertise, Parker has earned accolades such as "America's top master puzzle" by 'Jeopardy!' creator Merv Griffin and "Quiz Whiz" by People Magazine. His experience ensures that Brain Games Hub members receive the highest quality in puzzling entertainment.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to support deserving students while enjoying 25 years of globally published puzzle expertise. Join the puzzle revolution with Brain Games Hub today and make a difference in the lives of young minds!
About Brain Games Hub:
Brain Games Hub offers daily, low-ink printable puzzle packs, unlocking a new level of puzzle mastery for enthusiasts of all ages. With a focus on family-friendly, non-political, and non-woke content, Brain Games Hub's puzzles are trusted by top companies and guided by puzzle master Timothy E. Parker. Providing over 7,000 games a year, Brain Games Hub is the ultimate destination for those looking to challenge their minds and experience the joy of puzzling.
