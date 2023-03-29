CORRECTING and REPLACING: Technip Energies Convenes its 2023 Annual General Meeting

Regulatory News:

The date in the first paragraph has now been corrected. It now reads May 10, 2023, (instead of May 10, 2022).

Technip Energies Convenes its 2023 Annual General Meeting

Technip Energies TE NL (the "Company"), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, today announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting which will be held on May 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CEST at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN, Schiphol, the Netherlands.

The convening notice, agenda and explanatory notes and other relevant meeting documents are available at: https://investors.technipenergies.com/events-presentations/agm.

The Company's 2022 Annual Report is also available at:

https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/results-center.

