Porter + Craig Film And Media Distribution Brings Award Winning Sci-Fi Drama The Day I Found A Girl In The Trash To Fans

The Day I Found a Girl in The Trash Poster

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Written and directed by the young emerging Polish filmmaker, Michal Krzywicki who also shines as the leading character in the film. "The Day I Found A Girl In The Trash" is now available to stream on VUDU.

The 2021 popular Sci-Fi drama, "The Day I Found A Girl In The Trash ", brings an imaginary world of horrific crime and inhumane treatment of minor criminal offenders. Set in the year 2028, the 95-minute-long intensely emotional story brings hope amid the world's brutality and addresses the sensitive topic of suicide.

"The Day I Found A Girl In The Trash" has been reviewed by international magazines, including Presto Magazine and Vogue Poland. It had its world debut, officially entered the Warsaw Film Festival, and won the award for best feature film at the Fantafestival 2022 and the Cinequest Film Festival's Science Fiction Feature category.

Distributed by the renowned Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, the film came out during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak when the suicide numbers saw an unprecedented increase worldwide and crimes surged. It received tremendous applause from film critics for effortlessly delivering a riveting, strong and optimistic message through the lens of science fiction. The film stars Dagmara Brodziak as Blue, the slave girl and Michal Krzywicki as Simon Hertz. Simon’s life takes an intriguing turn when he discovers a new purpose of life in safeguarding Blue.

The young emerging Michal started his journey as an actor and eventually stepped into directing and writing. Through his latest film, he has achieved a career milestone of creating a science fiction film with a social message which he had been planning for years. He drew inspiration from super-hit movies such as "Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind", "Matrix", and "Blade Runner", while keeping the film's genre destiny. The film offers a mixture of all yet stands out in its appeal to the audience.

The small-budget film faced its fair share of obstacles while shooting and finalizing the cast. Michal and Dagmara worked together to make it a reality. With a tight schedule of a 17 day shoot, the cast and crew stood like a brick wall against freezing temperatures and rain while shooting outdoor scenes near the Baltic Sea. The film also features Marek Dyjak, Marek Kalita, Weronika Humaj and Philippe Tlokinski in supporting roles.

"There were numerous problems my crew and I had to face during the production process. The first was our budget, which was around 150k dollars. We had to plan every detail to shoot the entire story in just 17 days across three different locations in Poland. Due to delays, we had to shoot scenes in the rain when it was only 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit and swim in the Baltic Sea when it was only 42.8 degrees Fahrenheit. But no matter what the problem was, with a crew of beautiful, talented, and motivated people, we were able to overcome every obstacle. I would love to hear from my fans who haven't already planned to watch, schedule yourselves and watch it with family!" — Michal Krzywicki

ABOUT MICHAL KRZYWICKI

Michal Krzywicki, Polish director and writer of the Sci-Fi film "The Day I Found A Girl In The Trash". Winner of many international film festivals, the small-budget film stood out in 2021 against the mega-budget commercial films as reviewed by the top international magazines. It is now available to watch on VUDU. For more details and information, please visit Michal Krzywicki - IMDb.

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM AND MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter + Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

The Day I Found A Girl In The Trash Trailer