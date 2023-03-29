Trifecta Med Spa Celebrates a Decade of Excellence in Aesthetic Services and Holistic Well-being in New York

Trifecta Med Spa 10 Years Anniversary

Trifecta Med Spa celebrates 10 years of transforming lives with top-notch aesthetic treatments and holistic well-being in NYC and Long Island

Our 10-year journey has been about enhancing lives, blending aesthetic expertise with emotional well-being.” — Dr. Edward Fruitman, M.D.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trifecta Med Spa, a leading provider of aesthetic services and non-surgical treatments, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary this April. Established in 2013 by Dr. Edward Fruitman, M.D., Trifecta Med Spa has grown from a single location in New York City to now operating three locations in the city and one in Long Island.

Over the past decade, Trifecta Med Spa has earned a reputation for excellence in providing cutting-edge treatments and exceptional customer service, thanks to its dedicated and skilled team, dubbed "Team Awesome." This milestone anniversary is a testament to the company's commitment to improving the lives and well-being of its clients through innovative, scientifically-backed treatments, and an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction.

Dr. Edward Fruitman, a Board Certified Psychiatrist and Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, founded Trifecta Med Spa to address the unique connection between mental health and physical appearance. Recognizing that many patients struggling with depression and anxiety also felt dissatisfied with their looks, Dr. Fruitman set out to create a med spa that offers comprehensive solutions for both physical and emotional well-being.

Co-founder Victor Novoselov attributes Trifecta Med Spa's success to its people and philosophy: "Our people are our secret. For us, customer service is everything. The customer always comes first. When we hire someone, we make sure that they share our philosophy. We do everything above and beyond to satisfy them. And of course, we offer amazing treatments."

To celebrate this remarkable milestone, Trifecta Med Spa will be hosting a series of special events and promotions throughout the month of April. Clients can look forward to exclusive offers, giveaways, and opportunities to experience Trifecta's latest treatments at discounted prices. Details of these anniversary events will be shared on Trifecta Med Spa's website and social media channels in the coming weeks.

For more information about Trifecta Med Spa, its services, and anniversary celebrations, please visit www.trifectamedspanyc.com or follow them on social media.

About Trifecta Med Spa:

Trifecta Med Spa, founded by Dr. Edward Fruitman, M.D., is a leading provider of aesthetic services and non-surgical treatments in New York City and Long Island. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, client satisfaction, and an expert team, Trifecta Med Spa offers a wide range of services, including CoolSculpting Elite, Botox, Fillers, Laser Hair Removal, and more. Trifecta Med Spa ranks among the top 1% of all practices in the United States using Allergan products like Botox and Juvederm. As part of its commitment to holistic well-being, Trifecta also offers psychiatric consultations and treatments, providing comprehensive care for both physical and emotional health.

