Senate Passes Manchin Bipartisan Legislation to Repeal AUMFs Against Iraq

March 29, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, applauded the Senate passage of his bipartisan legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMFs) against Iraq. The bill passed the Senate 66-30 and reinforced the Constitutionally-granted authority of Congress to declare the use of military force in a prolonged engagement.

“It has been more than 20 years since Congress passed these AUMFs and in the time since, thousands of West Virginians have bravely stepped up to serve our nation. But our troops in Iraq are no longer fighting a war – they are there at the approval of the Iraqi government to train and advise their military against the destabilizing tactics of Iran,” said Senator Manchin. “I strongly support the military, intelligence and law enforcement efforts that protect Americans at home and abroad every day from violence. We must ensure any decision to deploy our brave servicemen and women for an extended period of time is comprehensively debated and voted on by Congress, as directed by the Constitution. I’m proud the Senate passed my bipartisan legislation to repeal these outdated AUMFs, and I will continue working with my bipartisan colleagues to get it across the finish line and signed into law.”

The 1991 AUMF authorized military force for operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, collectively known at the Gulf War. The 2002 AUMF authorized military force following the attacks of September 11th, 2001 and the accusations that then Iraqi President Saddam Hussein had Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD).





Senator Manchin was joined as a cosponsor by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA), Todd Young (R-IN) and 43 additional bipartisan Senators.