Taskade AI Chat Launches Beta Version for Teams powered by ChatGPT

Taskade AI introduces an AI Chat feature, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, for effortless task, workflow, project, document, and mind map generation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskade, the productivity and collaboration platform, has introduced an AI Chat feature powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. With this innovative feature, users can easily generate tasks, workflows, projects, documents, and mind maps with a few simple clicks, making productivity and collaboration simpler than ever before.

Using the AI Chat feature, users can now generate tasks, workflows, projects, documents, and mind maps with ease, simply by having a conversation with the AI chatbot. The AI Chat feature leverages the power of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, enabling users to generate tasks, workflows, projects, documents, and mind maps more quickly and accurately.

In addition to AI Chat, Taskade AI also includes a range of other AI-powered features, such as Bulk AI Summary, which allows users to generate AI-powered summaries instantly by selecting multiple tasks and notes. The Smart Search feature has also been enhanced with new search filters, making it easier than ever for users to find their tasks, notes, and projects.

Taskade AI has also introduced new Drag to Move features, allowing users to easily reorganize tasks and projects within their workspaces and folders. The platform's new workspace and folder settings make team and project management even more seamless, with options to hide completed tasks, hide the chat box, and restrict access to projects via email invitations only.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new AI Chat feature, which is poised to revolutionize productivity and collaboration," said John Xie, CEO of Taskade. "Our platform is designed to make productivity and collaboration simple, and AI Chat is a significant step in that direction. We believe our users will find the new features and improvements we've introduced to be transformative."

Taskade's AI-powered features are designed to help remote teams work more efficiently, with real-time collaboration, customizable workspaces, and a user-friendly interface. With AI Chat, Taskade is making it easier than ever for teams to generate tasks, workflows, projects, documents, and mind maps, and streamline their workflows for improved productivity and collaboration.

To access the AI Chat feature and take advantage of the many other powerful features and improvements that Taskade AI has to offer, visit Taskade's website today.