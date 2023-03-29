Elkin Uribe debuts "Inolvidable" with composer Wilfran Castillo

With the collaboration of successful Colombian composer Wilfran Castillo, Elkin Uribe releases "Inolvidable," a single that will move and motivate you to keep fighting for your dreams, featuring a fresh style full of influences from the greats of vallenato.

Elkin Uribe is a 34-year-old artist from Valledupar, Colombia, who has a long career in the music world, being part of the musical group "Los Niños del Vallenato" when he was just a child.

As a soloist, he released his first musical work in 2007 with his album titled "Yo soy el ganador," followed by other full-length releases, including "Voy a triunfar," released in 2013, and his latest full-length production "Vuelvo Al ruedo," released in 2017.

Throughout his musical career, Elkin Uribe has tried to touch the hearts of his listeners, interpreting his music from the heart, recounting his own experiences and stories, and seeking for each person to connect with his voice and identify with their own life.

Elkin Uribe has by the greats of vallenato, including Jorge Oñate, his cousin, Rafael Orozco, Iván Villazón, and Carlos Vives, as well as other important figures in Latin music, such as Juan Gabriel, Frankie Ruiz, and Joe Arroyo, all of whom Elkin has drawn from to create his musical style.

During his career, one of the significant goals that have propelled the charismatic musician is to make music just as his heart drives him, avoiding thinking about the industry and not being swayed by creating art solely for commercial reasons. Instead, Elkin Uribe aims to make the music he feels, imbuing his soul in each song beyond merely seeking success.

His musical influences and Elkin's desire to return to the stage are reflected in his new release, "Inolvidable," a single-authored by renowned Colombian composer Wilfran Castillo. This composer has many of his songs in his repertoire and has worked with multiple Latin American figures, including artists such as Nico Valdi, Paola Jara, and Pasabordo, as well as his musical project.

Wilfran Castillo found in Elkin a voice with solid musical foundations, who, despite being somewhat absent from the industry and not recording in recent years, still had a hunger to resume his musical career and win over new listeners, creating music that makes the Colombian artist vibrate, depicting in "Inolvidable" his eagerness to regain his talent for telling stories through music.

With his faith intact in God, his discipline, and perseverance, Elkin Uribe knows that his moment is about to come, and you can enjoy this new release on music platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer, as well as his social media: https://www.instagram.com/elkinuribe/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cC2hMdVFaA

