This 2022 Mammography and Breast Imaging Market Outlook Report summarizes the results of analyst's Medical Information Division's 2022 survey of U.S. hospitals and independent imaging centers that perform mammography procedures using mammography scanners and provides a summary of the mammography and breast imaging medical imaging market.

The report provides detailed information about the priorities and outlook of departments with mammography scanners, information about procedure volumes and the mix of procedures performed using mammography systems.

The report also covers installed base information and future purchase plans, including information about which manufacturers are present and being considered for purchase over the next few years. The report includes detailed information about the departments in the hospital where the equipment is currently located including in the main radiology department, mammography, women's health, breast care and outpatient departments.

The report includes a wide variety of charts and graphs that breakout the above information along a number of dimensions including department type and hospital size. The key features and findings of these charts are highlighted in the report.

Respondents participated in a hosted online survey from September 07 to November 18, 2022.

