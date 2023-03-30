DC Think Tank President Manuel Oancia Granted Coveted Key to the Heart Award at National Press Club

Manuel Oancia and Dr. Hong during the Bell of Peace ceremony 2023
Awardees at the 2023 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace
Manuel Oancia, president of USIBID, honored with the golden “Key to the Heart” award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manuel Oancia, the president of the US Institute of Business and International Development (USIBID), was honored with the golden “Key to the Heart” award from The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) on March 28th, 2023 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The ceremony took place during the "2023 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace, commemorating the fourth UN International Day of Conscience on April 5.
The beautiful “Key to the Heart” contained with it the following message: “The key to a sustainable world lies in conscience, love and peace. The fluttering dove on the key is a messenger of peace that bodes well for the future of humanity. A world leader’s wish for peace is the wisdom and determination that becomes the driving force to turn the Key of Love and Peace.”
In addition, Mr. Oancia was given the honor of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love, reaffirming his commitment to promoting peace and understanding in a world full of conflict and division. The Bell of Peace was created to symbolize global unity and peace. Since its inauguration in 1999, nearly 500 leaders from 133 countries, representing all five continents have symbolically signified their commitment to peace by ringing the bell. Everyone from Nobel Peace Prize Laureates and respected Ambassadors at the United Nations, to Presidents and Prime Ministers have gathered together in an expression of solidarity for achieving global peace initiatives. By ringing the bell, world leaders have made a commitment to work towards a peaceful future. While ringing the bell, Manuel Oancia expressed a wish for all to hold gratitude for what they have.
Mr. Oancia's invitation to and participation in this event reflects his tireless efforts of the promotion of human rights and the advancement of the cause of peace and justice worldwide. His work with USIBID, as well as with the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights has been recognized both in the United States and internationally, and he continues to inspire others to join in the struggle for a more just and equitable world.
The Summit took place at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, also included a press conference, prayers and meditation, music, and remarks by Dr. Tao-Tze Hong, president of FOWPAL.
ABOUT USIBID:
Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., USIBID is a leading provider of business training and development programs. Our mission is to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's global business landscape. Our programs are designed to give individuals the tools to turn their business aspirations into realities. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning and real-world case studies, USIBID is a trusted resource for thousands of professionals around the world. At USIBID, we believe in the power of education to drive personal and professional growth. As world leaders in business training and development, our goal is to empower professionals with access to high-quality educational opportunities.
Press Office
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights
+1 888-487-4347 email us here
You just read:
DC Think Tank President Manuel Oancia Granted Coveted Key to the Heart Award at National Press Club
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Press Office
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights
+1 888-487-4347
email us here