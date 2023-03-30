Versasec Releases vSEC:CMS Version 6.7

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec releases credential management system vSEC:CMS version 6.7, supporting large smart card deployments, the passwordless journey, and an improved user experience. Each Versasec version release delivers strategic integrations and technology innovations for business savings and effortless credential management.

“At Versasec, we pride ourselves on being innovative in the identity and access management space. Our latest release version 6.7 of vSEC:CMS represents another step of dedication to constantly improve our product to ease the deployment of passwordless and phishing-resistant MFA,” stated Joakim Thorén, founder and CEO of Versasec. “By staying ahead of the curve, we are able to provide our customers with the most advanced and secure identity and access management solutions available. We are excited to continue driving innovation in this space and delivering the best possible solutions to our customers.”

Versasec’s award-winning software empowers businesses to adopt security credentials with PKI/PIV, FIDO2, and RFID, activate cryptographic operations (digital signature, remote access, encryption) and reach a Zero Trust model. New and existing customers are now able to download vSEC:CMS 6.7 evaluation version.

Versasec has expanded its list of supported smart card printers with the addition of Matica EDIsecure. This integration enables organizations to print high-quality graphics onto smart cards, and facilitates large deployments while taking advantage of other integrations available through Versasec.

Version 6.7 also features the ability to set PINs for FIDO during issuance. Without Versasec credential management, organizational leaders are not able to enforce PINs are set, leaving the user to individually manage their own credential. When left without a PIN, the user becomes at risk of account takeover, presenting a risk for the entire organization.

The new version includes additional technology enhancements, updates, and automated tasks, including:

- Managed certificates now have a dedicated repository for all transactions, including certificate issuance and revocation. Dedicated repository for managed certificates will facilitate traceability, and reporting.

- Continuing towards the passwordless journey, Azure AD TAP functionality has been expanded. Now, admins are able to create TAP and distribute it on-demand, not just during credential issuance. Allowing TAP to be generated and delivered to already-in-use credentials.

- General performance improvements including application start up, credential information loading, and more.

- Added support for Thales SafeNet IDPrime 3930 FIDO. The SafeNet IDPrime 3930 is a dual FIDO-PKI device designed for combined FIDO-PKI-based use cases.

- Enhanced user experience in the Admin application. Implementation includes a quick switch from Smart Card Repository to Managed Certificates Repository.

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. The security provided by Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security system to fully take advantage of the digital transformation. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX.

