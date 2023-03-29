Ohio IX Springs Forward Adding New Members & Content

Where to Connect with Ohio IX Traffic Increase

Ohio IX Announces 1000%+ Traffic Increase and 17 New Members in the Last Year

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio IX, the premier Internet exchange for the state of Ohio is pleased to announce that its traffic has increased by more than 1000% since last year, reaching 150Gbps at peak times. Additionally, Ohio IX has welcomed 17 new members in the past 12 months that now have access to directly peer with industry giants Akamai, Meta/Facebook, Valve Software/Steam, Microsoft, Packet Clearing House/Quad9, and more on the exchange.

Ohio IX provides a neutral platform for Internet service providers, content providers, and other organizations to exchange Internet traffic. By joining Ohio IX, members can reduce latency, improve network performance, and save money on transit costs. With the addition of new members, Ohio IX continues to expand its reach and bring more value to its members and the State of Ohio.

These notable content providers join a diverse group of Internet Service Providers and other organizations that are already benefiting from the Ohio IX's interconnectivity services.

The Ohio IX is committed to continuing its growth and providing high-quality interconnectivity services to its members.

For more information about the Ohio IX, including how to become a member, please visit www.ohioix.net.

About Ohio IX:

Ohio IX is a neutral Internet exchange point based in Columbus, OH, that provides a range of interconnection services to its members. By exchanging traffic locally, members can improve network performance, reduce latency, and save money on transit costs. Ohio IX is dedicated to fostering the growth of the Internet in Ohio and beyond.