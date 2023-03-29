Endurance Dealer Services implements Autoflow’s iDVI (instant DVI) to expedite the claims adjudication process

Endurance Dealer Services implements Autoflow's iDVI

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow proudly announces the implementation of its iDVI (instant Digital Vehicle Inspection) by Endurance Dealer Services (EDS) to provide a fast, digital solution for capturing essential information including pictures, videos, and notes for expediting the warranty claims adjudication and approval process.

Endurance Dealer Services (EDS) is a premier provider of extended vehicle protection products whose goal is to improve current industry standards and operate as a company that clients and customers can trust. With national achievements that include a Gold-Award for Top Warranty Provider from TopTenReviews.com and a listing on Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Companies, Endurance continues to show its commitment to integrity, highest standards, and customer service excellence.

“We are extremely proud to announce that Endurance is an iDVI client! They are one of the largest and most respected service contract providers in the nation. The fact that they picked iDVI by Autoflow says a lot about the product and our company,” shares Scott Smyer, Autoflow’s senior director of business development, who brings 15 years of experience as a SaaS provider in the F&I warranty administration space.

Compared to traditional inspection methods, which can take days, accumulate costs, and frustrate customers, Autoflow’s iDVI achieves inspections in just a few simple steps within minutes and at a fraction of the cost. In addition, iDVI reduces fraud and improves loss ratios.

In addition to the virtual claims inspection platform, Autoflow delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. Autoflow focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help clients operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

For more information about Endurance Dealer Services, please visit https://www.enduranceds.com/.

Take iDVI for a test drive with a free trial to experience what it can do for your business. For more information, visit https:www.idvi.io.

About Autoflow

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

