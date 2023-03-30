Chicago Law Firm Berger Schatz Ditches Corner Offices For Open Concept Space

Berger Schatz’s new space embraces an open concept meticulously designed to meet the needs of the firm’s hybrid workforce while providing a safe and welcoming atmosphere to its clients
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An unconventional approach to the law office layout is allowing premier family law firm Berger Schatz to put the comfort of its clients first at their brand new home.
“The design of this space provides cutting-edge legal technology and comfort to our attorneys and clients,” said Michael Berger, Founding Partner and Principal at Berger Schatz. “The moment you enter our new office you will recognize that this design is unlike your standard law firm office and how they have been structured for generations.”
Located on the thirty-third floor at 161 North Clark Street — just five floors up from the Chicago Loop offices Berger Schatz occupied for more than two decades — the new offices feature multiple large conference rooms, breakout areas, family rooms, and an open-concept kitchen. In addition to inviting collaboration and promoting connection, the space will utilize a hotel-style booking system allowing employees to set their own schedules and work in the most appropriate environment.
“We wanted to create a space that has all the amenities of an office, with the comfort of a home,” said Marcy Kott, Principal at Berger Schatz. “For clients, we focused on cultivating a warm and inviting space that provides discreteness and privacy.”
Berger Schatz worked solely with Chicago-based businesses when designing and building the new space. BIG Construction was hired for project management and general contracting, and Charlie Greene Studio handled all of the design.
ABOUT BERGER SCHATZ
One of the premier family law firms in the United States, Berger Schatz has built a reputation for successfully representing clients in complex cases, often involving high net-worth families and challenging legal issues. Founded in 1987, the firm offers sophisticated legal and financial analysis, combined with a personal approach based on the belief that everyone involved in a divorce — the clients, their spouses, and their children — should be treated with respect.
Berger Schatz’s team of lawyers prides themselves on being both smart and compassionate with an unrivaled understanding of the family law system. Each day, the firm’s attorneys find creative solutions to meet all of the financial and child-related goals of their clients.
