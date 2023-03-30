Misty Buck's New Book, Athlete Branding Blueprint, Ranks #1 New Release in Sports Psychology on Amazon

Your inner game is what ultimately affects the outcomes and goals you achieve.” — Misty Buck

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Misty Buck is proud to announce the publication of her second book, "Athlete Branding Blueprint," which was ranked as the #1 New Release in Sports Psychology on Amazon on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

"Athlete Branding Blueprint" is a comprehensive guide to help athletes of all levels create a lasting legacy. The book covers topics such as mindset, branding, marketing, and more, and provides practical advice and actionable steps to help athletes create a successful and sustainable brand. Inside the Athlete Branding Blueprint, readers will also find easy-to-use worksheets to help them get started building their brand.

“I'm so excited to see the book reach #1 on Amazon,” says Buck. “My goal with this book is to combine my passion and experience in both marketing and mindset coaching. For the most part, these two disciplines are kept separate, however, your inner game is what ultimately affects the outcomes and goals you achieve. My mission with this book is to help people move forward in a way that is aligned with who they are, but also help them get out of their own way with practical steps.”

"Athlete Branding Blueprint "is available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.com.

This is the second book for Buck who self-published "Athlete Mental Health Playbook" in 2020. For more information on Buck, visit her marketing agency website at miss-ink.com or her coaching website at purposesoulathletics.com.

# # #

About Misty Buck

Misty Buck is an athlete mental health & mindset coach; contributor & coach to the Hall of Fame Health (HOFH), an affiliate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame; international speaker; and author. Her first book, "Athlete Mental Health Playbook" won her critical acclaim becoming a go-to resource for athletes, coaches, and educators. Her second book, “Athlete Branding Blueprint - A Holistic Guide for Creating Your Legacy from Mindset to Marketing” was listed as a #1 New Release in Sports Psychology on Amazon. Misty regularly hosts workshops for universities and organizations where she shares insights and inspiration on mental wellness, mindset, and branding. An entrepreneur for 15 years, Misty is also the owner of an award-winning digital marketing agency in Miami, Miss Ink, LLC. In addition, Misty hosts a weekly peer group for former pro athletes with Marques Ogden, a former NFL player, speaker, and host of the top 1% rated podcast, “Get Authentic With Marques.”

Buck is a Certified Professional Life Coach (CPC), a Certified Spiritual Life Coach (CSC), and a Reiki Master. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication (Public Relations) and English (Creative Writing) from Florida State University.