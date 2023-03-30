Molloy University Educator/Author Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis’ Latest Book Release

Vicky Giouroukakis, Ph.D. Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis with her family on the island of Crete, Greece.

Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants

Every immigrant has a story; sharing them is so important. It’s how we grow empathy, build bridges, and heal the world. I am so proud of Vicky for bringing these powerful stories to life.” — Evy Poumpouras, Former Secret Service Agent & Bestselling Author

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Educator/Author Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis’ latest book release, Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants, captures actual life experiences of those growing up in an immigrant household and community in the United States by the very individuals who, in many instances, straddled two worlds in finding their identity in America.

Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants is a collection of essays that aims to give voice to descendants of immigrants (individuals born in the United States to immigrant parents or grandparents).

From all walks of life, these contributing authors come together to tell their intriguing and poignant stories of adversity, good times, and lessons learned from being raised by immigrant parents and grandparents.

Written as first-person essays, the collection was solicited by editor-author Giouroukakis through social media and other personal networking, with an overwhelmingly positive response.

A first-generation American of Greek immigrant parents, Vicky Giouroukakis teaches and writes with a commitment to and passion for diversity, cultural inclusion, and excellence in education. She shared, “Growing up the daughter of immigrant parents is like straddling two worlds, the world of my parents and the world in which I was born."

Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants is published by Kendall Hunt Publishing Company and available for purchase through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.



ABOUT DR. VICKY GIOUROUKAKIS

Vicky Giouroukakis, Ph.D. (née Vasiliki Menexas), is a Professor in the School of Education and Human Services at Molloy University, Rockville Centre, New York. She teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in adolescent literacy, English Education, instructional strategies, and TESOL. Before her tenure at Molloy, Vicky taught English at a public high school in Queens, NY, and ESL to adolescents and adults.

She is the co-author of several books: the Kendall Hunt textbook, Back to the Basics of Teaching: Best Practices for Diverse Learners (2020); the ASCD book, Achieving Next Generation Literacy: Using the Tests (You Think) You Hate to Teach the Students You Love (2016); the Corwin best-seller, Getting to the Core of English Language Arts, Grades 6–12: How to Meet the Common Core State Standards with Lessons from the Classroom (2012), and Getting to the Core of Literacy for History/Social Studies, Science, and Technical Subjects, Grades 6-12 (2013).

Website: www.vickygio.com



