MOLLOY UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR AND AUTHOR, DR. VICKY GIOUROUKAKIS, HOLDS BOOK SIGNING

Author Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis, Book Signing Author Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis Holds Book Signing Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis at her book signing

Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants

Through this book, I want to honor my parents and all immigrant parents as well as their children” — Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Molloy University Professor in the School of Education and Human Services, Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis, signed copies of her latest book “Growing Up in an Immigrant Household and Community: Essays by Descendants of Immigrants,” about what it was like to grow up in an immigrant household and community, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church on May 3.

The experiences that Vicky endured growing up as a first-generation American of Greek immigrant parents have resonated with Vicky throughout her life and helped serve as inspiration when writing her book. Divided into five sections—Challenges and Hardships, Fond Childhood Memories of the Immigrant Community, The Immigrant Household and Food, Life Lessons Learned from Immigrants Parents, Life Lessons Learned from Immigrant Grandparents—the essays aim to give a voice to descendants of immigrants. The fellow authors with backgrounds from countries all around the world are sharing their personal stories from being raised by immigrant parents or grandparents.

With more than 80 people in attendance, the book signing encouraged guests to exchange their own stories of their encounters of growing up as an immigrant or a descendant of an immigrant. Dr. Giouroukakis then read an excerpt from the chapter Mamma Dina: Food as Love that was dedicated to her mother.

Benefits from the book signing were donated to The Archangel Michael Ladies Philoptochos Society, where women can actively assist those less fortunate and make a difference.

“Growing up, I struggled with my identity and finding a balance between my Greek and American cultures, said Dr. Giouroukakis. “Through this book, I want to honor my parents and all immigrant parents as well as their children, the hardships they endured, and the joys they experienced in their household and community as they sought to define their cultural identity.”

About Dr. Vicky Giouroukakis

Vicky Giouroukakis, Ph.D. (née Vasiliki Menexas), is a Professor in the School of Education and Human Services at Molloy University, Rockville Centre, New York. She teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in adolescent literacy, English Education, instructional strategies, and TESOL. Before her tenure at Molloy, Vicky taught English at a public high school in Queens, NY, and ESL to adolescents and adults. She is the co-author of several books: the Kendall Hunt textbook, Back to the Basics of Teaching: Best Practices for Diverse Learners (2020); the ASCD book, Achieving Next Generation Literacy: Using the Tests (You Think) You Hate to Teach the Students You Love (2016); the Corwin best-seller, Getting to the Core of English Language Arts, Grades 6–12: How to Meet the Common Core State Standards with Lessons from the Classroom (2012), and Getting to the Core of Literacy for History/Social Studies, Science, and Technical Subjects, Grades 6-12 (2013).

Website: www.vickygio.com

About Molloy University

Molloy University, an independent Catholic University based in Rockville Centre, was founded in 1955 by the Sisters of Saint Dominic in Amityville, NY. The University serves a student population of approximately 4,800 undergraduate and graduate students. Molloy students can earn degrees in a variety of outstanding academic programs, including nursing, business, education, social work, music therapy, computer studies, and many more.

###



