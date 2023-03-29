Fort Bragg Apartments a Popular On-Base Housing Choice

Randolph Pointe Units Cater to Single and Unaccompanied Service Members

With more than 53,000 troops stationed at Fort Bragg, the installation's privatized military housing requires dedication and perseverance to meet the varied needs of service members. At Randolph Pointe, Fort Bragg's on-post apartment community for single and unaccompanied service members, Corvias Property Management caters to a unique subset of troops stationed at Fort Bragg. For more than 20 years, Corvias has been a trusted public-private partner to state and local governments, the military and higher education.

When Corvias partnered with the Army to manage and operate Fort Bragg family housing in 2003, the need for single and unaccompanied housing was quickly noted, and in 2008, Randolph Pointe was established. This on-post community has 400 units, single- and double-occupancy, with premier amenities and convenience to the base's most sought-after features.

Affordability - Residents report that geographic convenience and proximity are appealing, but the value and affordability also increasingly drive demand for these units. In-unit washer and dryer, cable, internet, utilities, recycling, and trash are all included in the community's monthly fee, which is less than the service members' basic allowance for housing (BAH). This allows residents to retain and save a portion of their BAH. Randolph Pointe also provides the opportunity for residents to use the "buddy system" and reside with a roommate, making their rent each month even more affordable. Consistently, Randolph Pointe experiences high occupancy, often with a wait list.

Amenities and Convenience - At Randolph Pointe, service members have access to a 24-hour clubhouse, gym, resort-style pool, and regular social events. Plus, the location is a short walking distance to popular locations like the commissary, food court and Class Six Store.

Flexibility - Randolph Pointe offers several accessible units for residents with disabilities, making them eligible to house Wounded Warriors, and more units can be adapted as necessary. While Randolph Pointe is designed to meet the needs of single and unaccompanied service members as a priority, qualified military retirees are also welcome.

Pete Sims, managing director, emphasizes the Company's focus to develop solutions that meet the unique needs of our service members. "Corvias tailored the housing and amenities to meet the demand of this group of service members, and these results demonstrate that Corvias Property Management is providing the highest level of customer service by placing our residents' needs first."

The most recent tenant satisfaction survey results revealed that Randolph Pointe received high marks in overall satisfaction among its residents, which encompassed scores for customer service, property operations, and maintenance. Randolph Pointe achieved an "Outstanding" rating, exceling in success factors such as quality of maintenance and leasing and readiness to solve problems.

Fort Bragg is home to the elite 82nd Airborne division of the Army and is affectionately known as the "center of the military universe." Its status as a prestigious combat installation now make it a top requested duty station.

As a privately-owned company headquartered in Warwick, RI, Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions nationwide to solve their housing, infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through PartnershipsSM approach. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home. Corvias seeks to partner with organizations with aligned values and missions that are important to our nation's success. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.

Corvias Management, LLC and its military property management affiliate apply their resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance and service support for university and military communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Together they manage 42,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million square feet of real estate across ten U.S. states, including at seven military installations and 15 universities.

