Founder of USIDHR Rings the Bell of Peace for a Harmonious World at FOWPAL Ceremony

President of FOWPAL, Dr. Hong handing the Key of Love and Peace to Isabelle Vladoiu, USIDHR
Isabelle Vladoiu, founder of US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR), rang the Bell of World Peace and Love at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
I wish for every child to have the opportunity of education for all. Only through education will peace prevail in the world.”
— Isabelle Vladoiu, USIDHR Founder
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The need for peace has never been greater in a world fraught with conflict, political instability, and economic disparities. Achieving global peace is a complex and multifaceted issue, but one that requires the cooperation and collaboration of individuals and nations around the world. The ringing of the Bell of World Peace and Love, a symbol of peace and unity, serves as a reminder of the need to work towards a more harmonious and peaceful world.
Isabelle Vladoiu, the founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR), rang the famous Bell of World Peace and Love on March 28th, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The Bell made its visit to Washington in commemoration of the upcoming UN International Day of Conscience celebrated annually on April 5.
Created by The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) in 1999, the Bell of World Peace and Love symbolizes the belief that genuine wishes for love and peace must be heard to awaken mankind’s good intentions. To this end, the Bell of Peace Ringing Ceremony invites world leaders, influential individuals, and peace-loving people to ring the Bell of Peace and commit to a harmonious and peaceful world.
To date, nearly 500 world leaders from 133 countries and five continents have rung the Bell of Peace, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, and other heads of state and government, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, and UN Ambassadors. FOWPAL believes that the sincere and loving commitments made by the bell ringers will bring increased attention to the desire for world peace.
The FOWPAL Bell of World Peace and Love is a symbol of peace, unity, and harmony, and its ringing sends a message of hope and solidarity to people around the world. Through this ceremony, Ms. Vladoiu and other participants reaffirmed their commitment to promoting love, compassion, and understanding in a world often characterized by conflict and division.
Ms. Vladoiu's participation in the bell-ringing ceremony at the National Press Club underscores her commitment to promoting peace and human rights worldwide through the work of her nonprofit US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights. The event was attended by leaders and dignitaries from various countries, as well as members of the press and the public.
Moved by the beauty and significance of the ceremony, upon ringing the bell, Ms. Vladoiu declared, “I wish for every child to have the opportunity of education for all. Only through education will peace prevail in the world.” Upon ringing the bell, Dr. Hong acknowledged the work of Ms. Vladoiu and presented her with a certificate of honor and the Key of Love and Peace.
ABOUT USIDHR:
USIDHR is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in Washington, DC, with the mission to advance research and education and provide solutions to individuals and organizations to enhance global understanding of diplomacy and human rights. Trusted by thousands of individuals around the world, USIDHR’s programs and training in human rights and diplomacy have been designed to provide professionals with the relevant skills to pursue a career in these fields. Through its humanitarian program, Edu for Every Child, USIDHR provides underprivileged children from around the world with educational resources to go to school. Learn more about USIDHR at: https://usidhr.org
Press Office
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights email us here
You just read:
Founder of USIDHR Rings the Bell of Peace for a Harmonious World at FOWPAL Ceremony
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Press Office
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights
email us here