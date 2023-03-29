Submit Release
Important dates to help plan your April

From tags sales to general season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during April that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines. 

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

APRIL 2023

4/1 – ON SALE: Leftover black bear controlled hunt tags (if available)

4/1 – OPEN: Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat application period

4/8 – OPEN: Youth general turkey season

4/15 – OPEN: General black bear/turkey season in most of the state

4/20 – Returned nonresident tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT

4/22 – OPEN: Spring Chinook salmon fishing

4/30 – CLOSED: Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat application period

4/30 – CLOSED: Steelhead season

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.

Important dates to help plan your April

