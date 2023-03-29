Innovative Capital Solutions are the Path Forward for Commercial Real Estate

Bridge Loans for CRE Owners

Private, Sophisticated Lenders see Value amid Current Market Conditions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Private lenders with experience lending through uncertainty remain a great resource for commercial real estate lending. The traditional commercial real estate lending market remains tight despite projects being underway. Alternative financing, namely bridge loans, are an increasingly important form of financing in 2023. CRE owners looking for new options to finance their properties can tap into this reliable form of financing.

UC Funds’ Research Team notes that capital stacks for many real estate projects are challenged by limited liquidity, making rescue capital, mezzanine debt and preferred equity more important than ever. With significant loan maturities occurring in 2023, owners should remain nimble and lenders need to be creative. Providers of rescue capital, mezzanine debt and preferred equity are sought after. With asset management expertise to vet transactions based on the value proposition, sponsor and quality of the market, UC Funds offers fast, flexible and reliable capital solutions at competitive rates and quick and customized financial solutions that are highly competitive for cash flowing projects.

Commenting on the opportunity to use bridge loans to secure interim financing for mid-stream projects, Ross Pemmerl, Chief Credit Officer, said “Our agility has led us to focus on providing borrowers the time they need to capture value and let the capital markets settle - to finish projects and focus on permanent debt solutions.”

When asked about lending in a disrupted banking environment, Daniel Palmier, Founder and CEO noted, "At UC Funds, we have ample experience lending through volatile periods and are an example of a fully capitalized lender funding transactions. We are looking at this moment as a great opportunity as we strongly believe there remain ample quality CRE investment opportunities across the country, particularly for borrowers who are nearly stabilized and looking to protect their equity."