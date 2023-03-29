EnvironMolds LLC, the art materials manufacturer specializing in mold making and casting products, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.
We are proud to be a part of the artist community and to help artists create beautiful and meaningful art.”
— Edmund McCormick
SUMMIT, NJ, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EnvironMolds LLC Celebrates 25 Years of Crafting Quality Art Materials
EnvironMolds LLC, is the art materials manufacturer specializing in mold making and casting products and life casting supplies . In addition, the company produces molding and casting kits and materials for museum quality results for fine art, hobby and crafting. In the month of April it will celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Since its founding in 1995, EnvironMolds LLC has been dedicated to providing artists, crafters, and hobbyists with the highest quality mold making and casting products. The company has grown from a small, family-run business to a leader in the art materials industry, offering a wide range of products including silicone rubber, polyurethane rubber, latex rubber, and a variety of mold making and casting supplies.
"We are proud to have been part of the art materials industry for 25 years," said EnvironMolds LLC President and Founder, Edmund McCormick. "We have seen the industry grow and evolve over the years, and we are excited to continue to provide our customers with the best products and services for their creative projects."
Mr. McCormick is the founder and Managing Director of EnvironMolds, LLC. He is also a life casting artist and life casting author. He founded EnvironMolds in 1995 out of his garage in Millington, NJ. Since that time, EnvironMolds has grown to become a leading manufacturer and distributor of environmentally friendly and user-safe mold making and casting supplies and equipment.
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, EnvironMolds LLC is offering a 15% discount on all orders placed during the month of April. Customers can also enter to win a free gift basket of EnvironMolds LLC products by visiting the company's website and signing up for the newsletter.
