Edison Aerospace Launches Revolutionary Technology to Transform the Aviation Industry

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To address the latest innovation, Edison Aerospace announces industry partnerships with Czechia's Aveo Engineering and Australia's CubePilot for aircraft lighting and flight controllers. The company revolutionizes the agricultural industry by creating a better aerial application alternative to existing options providing unprecedented safety, efficiency, productivity, and sustainability improvements.
Edison's unique solution is a full-scale electric unmanned fixed-wing aircraft remotely and autonomously piloted by the same pilots flying spray aircraft today.
The benefits are manyfold. First and foremost is safety: about ten pilots are killed every single year in the US flying agricultural spray missions. This is simply unacceptable and must be reduced to zero. The only way to do this is to take the pilot out of the airplane and let them fly the plane from a comfortable ground control station. Edison's goal is to upgrade every plane in the US agricultural fleet to an electric aircraft within 15 years.
The cost of the modern operating turbine and piston aircraft is so excessive that spray operators typically work on tight margins and sometimes dip into the red. Because Edison designed its aircraft to use electricity for thrust, one hour of operation costs about $14 for the Edison aircraft vs. almost $300 in fuel for a turbine. Add TBO service costs, and the savings of operating Edison aircraft are about 50% less than a turbine.
Although the Edison aircraft carries 200 gallons to a turbine's 400-800 gallons, their spraying efficiency per unit of time is close enough to be considered equal, as are the spray rates they use. The difference is that with two Edison aircraft and one ground control station/supercharger, an operator can operate one aircraft while the other is charging and reloading, keeping this going 24/7 for less than the cost of one turbine.
In addition, the environmental impact of internal combustion aircraft is the final factor. The US Ag aviation industry burns about 125,000,000 gallons of fuel annually. This dependence on oil also carries with it the penalty of forcing financial dependence of the operator on the crude oil market. When the oil price jumps, the operator pays the premium or passes it down to farmers, who pass it down to the end consumers.
"We are thrilled to launch this revolutionary technology that will transform the aviation industry," said Gene Avakyan, CEO and Co-founder of Edison Aerospace. "Our new technology represents a significant breakthrough, enabling us to create aircraft that are not only safer and more efficient but also much more sustainable for the industry as a whole."
Edison Aerospace is a company that upgrades airplanes used by spray operators to let them do a better job at a low cost. Edison Aerospace's innovation is generating buzz in the industry. The company is confident that its new technology will become the standard for the aviation industry, making safe, efficient, and more sustainable agricultural aerial applications a reality.
