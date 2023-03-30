The Lake Escape is Eastern Tennessee’s Number One Go-To Destination on Lake Chickamauga

The Lake Escape is the perfect destination for anyone looking to get away and enjoy the beauty of Eastern Tennessee. Introducing the fisherman’s dream, sitting lake front on Lake Chickamauga, which is known as “Lake of the Giants” for its world-class Largemouth Bass Fishing.
The Lake Escape is also a romantic paradise, perfect for couples looking to spend some quality time together. Spend the day kayaking on the lake, and then relax and enjoy a glass of wine while watching the fireflies at night.
The Lake Escape is also the family getaway from the busy city! Teach the kids to fish, bring the canoes or rent a pontoon boat from the marina that is walking distance away.
The Lake Escape is located in a cove where many competitive fishermen have reeled in the prize winning fish! It is only one-third mile from the Blue Water Marina and Campground. Bring the fishing poles, the 58- mile long Chickamauga Lake is known for being a bass haven. Catch fish from the dock, or take your boat out and explore. “There was plenty of space for me and my buddy to park our truck and boats. The new boat dock was very nice and easily accessible. We have already reserved our week for next year.”- Jerry P
It is a family getaway. The Lake Escape has room to sleep 10! 2400 square feet and 3 levels of lake front living. The Lake Escape has 4 bedrooms, a pullout full size couch and a toddler bed. “Plenty of space to spread out! This house is spacious, very clean, and comfortable. We didn't want to leave! The location was perfect for us, close to town & the boat launch. The property owner was great. Dayton is a cute & friendly town. We will be back in the future to fish this lake again, and we will absolutely be sure to book this rental when we return. Highly recommend!” – Shawna M
Enjoy the covered back patio, the sun deck or the enclosed outdoor sitting area to watch the kayak's, boats, fish jumping, turtles sunbathing, and the fireflies lighting up the sky. “My kids loved the turtles! My boy caught a fish right off of the dock. We took out our kayaks and had a great time. There is room for everyone. We had game night in the covered patio, it was amazing, we will be back!” -Cabe M
The Lake Escape is the perfect getaway to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With its stunning views, world-class fishing, and romantic atmosphere, The Lake Escape is Eastern Tennessee's number one go-to lake destination. Wait no longer to book this stress-free vacation.
