Converseon Releases Conversus 5.0, its Leading No Code NLP Platform, with LLM and GPT Enhancements

Platform allows users to rapidly, safely and effectively harness powerful Large Language Model technologies for social listening, media monitoring and other consumer intelligence tasks

Converseon, the leading NLP powered consumer insights technology and consulting firm, today released the latest version of Conversus, its award winning no code NLP (natural language processing) platform. The release represents a significant advance of the platform's power to transform unstructured conversation data into research grade predictive and prescriptive intelligence, with unprecedented potential to improve organizational decision making in areas ranging from corporate reputation to innovation and customer experience. Conversus 5.0 contains breakthrough capabilities for NLP and text analysis, including the integration of large language models (LLMs) and fine tuned task specific models built with GPT assistance, to classify social and related voice of the customer ("conversation") data more accurately and effectively that ever before, to help transform consumer and market intelligence.

Features of this release include:

The addition of LLM (large language model) based text analysis tasks, including Content Class and User Attitudes to provide better content classification and actionability.

An all new user experience design for technical and non technical users alike.

An all new, feature rich and robust query language, ConvQL ™ , that helps solve the pain points of boolean language limitations by providing greater sophistication and improved control for cleaner and more accurate and efficient data management.

, that helps solve the pain points of boolean language limitations by providing greater sophistication and improved control for cleaner and more accurate and efficient data management. A critical new capability for ongoing validation and tracking of model performance using periodic, contemporaneous samples of the client's own data – ensuring sustained model effectiveness and safety through "human in the loop" oversight.

Enhanced topic modeling and discovery methods, providing more robust bottom up analysis.

A patent pending CMM ™ (consumer memory metric) scoring algorithm to normalize text analytics based metrics, identifying the truly meaningful changes in consumer mindset and reducing errors for use in predictive analytics.

Expansion of high performance prebuilt model packages for corporate reputation, customer experience and sustainability.

"Conversus 5.0 represents a great leap forward for NLP analysis of conversation data," says Rob Key. "Our ability to incorporate new LLMs into our solution set gives users a very practical, accessible way to apply these stunning new technologies within their organization, in combination with other pre-built and custom AI models for automated insights, for maximum impact and minimized risk."

Coupled with the platform's extensive API integrations, this release, more than ever, enables enterprises to rapidly and effectively apply these technologies to their consumer and intelligence needs, including social listening, media monitoring, reputation and CX measurement and brand tracking.

Converseon has been a recognized pioneer in the application of machine learning powered NLP since 2008 and has increasingly leveraged LLMs since their first emergence several years ago. Converseon has the experience and expertise needed to assist organizations in effectively and safely adopting these technologies in consumer, social and market intelligence. Conversus 5.0 reflects our experience in realizing thousands of intricate client implementations and modeling applications over more than a decade across languages and industries, delivering top tier text analytics capabilities to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Among the highlights of this release, Conversus includes access to new modes of AI assisted insights, powered by LLMs. These include advanced content classification and analysis of user attitude. Content classification enables accurate separation of promotional, news and user generated content, regardless of channel or source. User Attitude transcends more traditional emotion analysis through more specific and actionable distinctions with respect to author state of mind. These services are available directly in Conversus as well as with our integration partners, which include many major social listening, business intelligence and CX platforms.

Conversus modeling for AI assisted insights also helps power PRISM™, Converseon's suite of predictive and prescriptive decision intelligence solutions. PRISM is a platform that helps organizations assess where gains could be had, predicting future outcomes through business simulators that illustrate the potential impact and risk of certain actions upon sales, shareholder value, consumer experience and other business indicators. Its modules include corporate reputation, sustainability, customer experience, brand attributes and innovation.

About Converseon

For over a decade, Converseon has transformed unstructured text data into research grade predictive and prescriptive analytics through its proprietary NLP, applied AI capabilities and large language models (LLMs). The firm puts the power of advanced NLP directly into the hands of leading clients around the world through its suite of PRISM predictive solutions. Conversus, its flagship product, elevates the accuracy, actionability and speed to insight of social, customer experience, voice of customer, reputation, sustainability, brand tracking and innovation solutions directly and through fully integrated partnerships with leading platforms.

