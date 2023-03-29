InventHelp Inventor Develops a Modified Identifying Beverage Can (RVS-166)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have accidently drunken someone else's beverage thinking it was mine," said an inventor from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., "so I invented PARTY CAN."

The patent-pending invention allows individuals to more easily distinguish one beverage from another which can be beneficial at sporting events, parties, business gatherings or crowded bars. It improves sanitary conditions by preventing the spread germs, colds, flues, and other diseases. In addition, it prevents wastage of beverages, which could save money. Overall, it is easy to use, convenient and effective.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RVS-166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

