SBS Wise LLC announces services for FSM Citizens abroad

The online service will relieve people impacted by the FAA's grounding of Asia Pacific Air Cargo on Feb 1, 2023.

On Feb 1, 2023, FAA grounded Asia Pacific Air Cargo (source). Because of this, almost no mail or cargo is being brought into the Federated States of Micronesia. This means the FSM Passport applications sent by the Embassy in DC or any of the Consulate offices in the US are also stuck at the United Cargo Facility since passports can only be processed and printed in Pohnpei, FSM. As a significant relief for FSM Citizens abroad, SBS Wise LLC has announced that they provide services where the application is submitted electronically.

The company will provide a full range of services, including passport photo service, notary service, money transfer, pick-up, processing in Pohnpei, unlimited follow-ups with FSM Immigration on behalf of the client until the passport is completed, then provide clients with tracking up to delivery.

The online FSM passport fillable pdf can be found at: https://bit.ly/fsmpassport

Any FSM citizen can start filling out an application and get a filled-out copy sent to their email for free. This is the first step in preparing an overall application packet. They are about to release a Chuukese version of the application that automatically interprets the Chuukese selected data into English on to the application. After Chuukese, they plan to use other FSM languages like Pohnpeian, Kosraean, and Yapese.

About SBS Wise LLC

SBS Wise LLC specializes in FSM passport application shipping and handling (S&H) services with real-time tracking, notary services, passport photo services, and money transfer/pick-up services. The company also provides unlimited follow-ups with FSM Immigration on behalf of the client until the passport is completed and then provides the clients with tracking up to the delivery of the passport. They are a family-owned and operated freight forwarding agency in Honolulu; SBS also specializes in sourcing and buying products for their overseas customers.

"For the past couple of years, SBS Wise LLC has had various opportunities to prove its expertise in finding the fastest possible solutions." Mr. Ivynn Perman said.

One of the clients, Mr. John Phiach, reviewed, "I'm beyond impressed and appreciative by how this team has handled everything for me. They did a hell of a job. That's so fast, and even those updates are fantastic. Again, thanks for the new passport SBS Wise LLC."

Another customer has given a review, "Fast and convenient. You don't have to drive anywhere. You can do it on your computer or smartphone."

For more details, visit: https://www.sbswise.com

