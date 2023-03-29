TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Donates $50,000 to International Development and Relief Foundation’s Earthquake Relief

Funding will help to bring life-saving humanitarian aid to victims of last week’s earthquake in Türkiye & Syria

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has donated $50,000 to the International Development and Relief Foundation’s (IDRF) Türkiye-Syria earthquake relief fund. In the aftermath of February’s earthquake and subsequent aftershocks in the region, millions of people remain in urgent need of food, shelter and other emergency services.

The earthquake, which occurred on February 6, has caused immense destruction and displacement, leaving many people without basic necessities such as shelter, food, or water. TELUS and IDRF are dedicated to working towards supporting ongoing relief efforts and addressing the immediate needs of the affected communities.

“At TELUS, we believe we have a responsibility to give back to the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Patrick Barron, Vice-president, Corporate Citizenship & Community Investment at TELUS. “Driven by this purpose, we are honoured to partner with IDRF, helping provide critical aid to those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. ”

The International Development and Relief Foundation has a long history of responding to emergencies around the globe. The organization has been working in the field of international development and relief since 1984, and has extensive experience in providing critical support to communities struck by disasters.

"We are grateful to TELUS for their generous donation, which will enable us to provide emergency kits and food to the many families whose lives have been uprooted by the earthquake in Türkiye-Syria," said Mahmood Qasim, CEO of IDRF. "This donation will help us make a meaningful difference in the lives of many."

TELUS and IDRF are committed to working together to support victims of last week’s devastating earthquake. The partnership will help ensure that the people of Syria & Türkiye, have the support they need to recover and rebuild.

People wishing to donate to IDRF’s relief efforts can do on the IDRF website at https://idrf.ca/earthquake or call 416 497 0818.

