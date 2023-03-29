New Book Discusses the Challenges Caused by Unhealthy Families and Provides Coping Strategies

“The Toxic Family Solution” draws from author Steven Todd Bryant’s life
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International best-selling author Steven Todd Bryant’s new therapist-recommended book, “The Toxic Family Solution: Surviving Your Toxic Family & Reclaiming Your Life After Toxic Parents,” is the number one new release on Amazon’s Self-Help for Abuse category.
Bryant's life was the inspiration for his book. After years of struggling with addiction, chronic depression, obesity and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Bryant began a three-year journey to face his pain and heal his toxic family wounds caused by years of family abuse. Bryant provides examples from his personal journey and lessons learned from psychology, counseling, therapy and recovery to help his readers discover seven strategies to survive their toxic families and reclaim their life after toxic parents.
He used these same strategies in his own life to overcome addiction, depression and PTSD, and lose 160 pounds.
“The Toxic Family Solution” discusses the problems caused by unhealthy families: abuse, addiction, anxiety, codependency and people-pleasing, fear, depression, harassment, neglect, PTSD, trauma and more.
“Readers can learn effective methods to cope with toxic family members, care for yourself, set strong boundaries, stop toxic thinking and walk away from loved ones who won’t stop hurting you to live a life you love,” Bryant said. “You deserve a life filled with love, joy, peace and happiness. Embrace your destiny and live the life you were born to live.”
William E. Range MC, LMHC, a therapist who recommends the book, said, “Fantastic! I wish I had read this book 30 years ago when I first started my practice. ‘The Toxic Family Solution’ conveys complex concepts in a manner that is easy to understand for both novices and the experienced alike.” One reviewer on Amazon said the book was “a smooth marriage of information and practical skills with illustrative personal stories. The shared lived experience has pathos and builds trust with the reader.”
Bryant is an author, a crisis counselor and a toxic family survivor. He was on staff for 19 years at the University of Southern California and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master of arts degree in theology.
