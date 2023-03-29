Senator Cappelletti announces Willow Park Preserve awarded $89,500 to restore Willows Mansion in Radnor Township

Norristown, PA – March 28, 2023 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17, Montgomery/Delaware) recently announced Willow Park Preserve has received a state grant for $89,500 to aid Willows Park Preserve in their mission to restore, maintain, and operate the Willows Mansion, located in Willows Park in Radnor Township. Willows Mansion, which has been shuttered and sat unused for almost a decade, will become a vibrant community focused space.

“I’m proud of the initiative our community has taken to restore and save this piece of local history in Radnor. The Willows Mansion has the potential to be a great community space and this funding will go a long way to see that vision realized,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I look forward to seeing the finished project!”

Specifically, this funding will be used to restore the kitchen at the Willows Mansion, which will create the opportunity to host educational programming based around healthy eating and living and will provide more usable space for community groups when they meet and gather. The main components of the project will be a new hood and ventilation system, fire suppression system, commercial grade equipment and appliances, paint and flooring.

“I have supported the restoration of The Willows Mansion and the work of the Willows Park Preserve since I was a Radnor Commissioner and I know how impactful this grant will be to their mission. The new kitchen is key to the plan for preserving and sustaining this community treasure. I’m grateful to Senator Cappelletti for her work to ensure this beautiful, historic piece of Radnor remains open and accessible for community enjoyment,” said Representative Lisa Browski (D-168, Delaware), who represents Radnor in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Once restored and completed, the Willows Park Preserve plans to allow the Willows Mansion to be open daily for the purpose of strengthening community through intergenerational connection, learning and exploration.

“We are extremely grateful to Senator Cappelletti for thinking of our nonprofit, the Willows Park Preserve. Approving funding through the Keystone Communities Program for our organization will give a tremendous boost to our restoration efforts. Our goal is to save and fully restore a local treasure, the Willows Mansion, and open it back up for the community to use once again. Thank you to Senator Cappelletti and her office for believing in us and supporting our nonprofit.” said Will Nord, Executive Director, Willows Park Preserve.

