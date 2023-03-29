Validentry's Cutting-Edge Platform Simplifies Identity Verification and Reduces Fraud for Businesses

Biometric Authentication, Real-Time KYC, No-Code Integrations, Streamlined and Secure Solutions for Identity Verification in Today's Digital Age.
UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Validentry is a cutting-edge identity verification platform that offers businesses a comprehensive solution for verifying the identity of their customers. In today's digital age, where businesses need to ensure that their customers are who they claim to be, Validentry's platform provides a secure and streamlined user experience, allowing businesses to verify their customers' identities easily and securely.
With the growing challenges of identity verification, businesses require a comprehensive solution that can effectively address these issues. Validentry's platform features advanced technology such as biometric authentication, on-demand and real-time validation, cognitive video, IP address and location tracking, AML/PEP Sanctions, and no-code integrations, providing businesses with the necessary tools to verify customer identities while reducing fraud and streamlining operations.
Validentry's platform is designed to be customizable to meet the unique needs of any business, and it can also be deployed with custom branding to ensure a seamless user experience. The platform centers around powerful KYC (Know Your Customer) biometrics technology, enabling businesses to verify their customers' identities easily and securely while reducing fraud and streamlining operations.
With Validentry's cognitive video technology, businesses can monitor suspicious activity in real-time, reducing the risk of fraud. The platform's IP address and location tracking feature provides businesses with valuable insights into their customers' locations, enabling them to better understand their customers and tailor their services accordingly. The platform's no-code integrations make it easy for businesses to integrate Validentry into their existing workflows and systems, saving time and money.
Validentry's platform is designed with enterprise security frameworks, featuring multi-factor authentication, passwordless authentication, and encryption to ensure businesses that their customer data is secure and their operations are compliant with industry regulations.
"We believe that identity verification should be easy and accessible for everyone, and our platform is designed with this in mind," said Jonah Burglin, CEO of Validentry. "The technology helps businesses improve their operations and reduce customer drop-off with real-time digital identity solutions."
With a robust global compliance framework in place, sensitive data is protected and only accessible to authorized individuals. Whether you are a small business looking to streamline your operations or a large enterprise looking to enhance your customer experience, Validentry's platform provides a comprehensive solution that is secure, streamlined, and customizable. By leveraging the platform's advanced technology, businesses can improve their operations, reduce risk, and enhance their customers' experience.
