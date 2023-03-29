Submit Release
Edge Centres Continues Geographic Expansion with Corum Client, Hyson International

SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces that their client, Missouri-based, Hyson International, a provider of private cloud, data center colocation and decentralized hosting services for the SMB market, has been acquired by Australia-based Edge Centres. The acquisition propels Edge Centres' vision and capabilities to bring edge interconnect, colocation and data center hosting into the US tier 2 and 3 markets.

"We are excited to support this acquisition. Edge Centres is on a mission to provide high performance and cost-effective edge data center solutions to solve the needs of its thriving local markets: Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand. This transaction will allow Edge Centres to expand that vision into the US and accelerate its strategy," said William Hill, SVP Corum Group.

"Working with William and the team at Corum made our first US acquisition a smooth process. The team and I look forward to working with Corum again as we continue our US expansion," Jonathan Eaves, Founder & CEO, Edge Centres.

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Corum will host a half-day online workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, on April 19, 9:00AM-1:00PM EDT. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. To register, visit www.corumgroup.com/events

About Corum Group 
Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 37 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com. 

About Hyson International
Hyson is a provider of data center infrastructure and hosting services to global clients, specializing in Dedicated Servers, VMWare Private Cloud, Co-Location and blockchain services to SMBs. For more information, visit www.hyson.com.

About Edge Centres
Edge Centres is creating the next generation of the edge data centre industry. Across APAC, North America and beyond, Edge is building a global platform of highly modular, highly sustainable Edge Pods capable of delivering ultra-low-latency connectivity and compute resources where they're needed most: as close to the end user as possible. For more information, visit www.edgecentres.com.

Corum Contact: 
Heidi Owen 
+1 425-526-3107 
heidio@corumgroup.com 


