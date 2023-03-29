The Arbors at Shelburne Receives Annual "Circle Award" for Second Year

Mind & Memory and Residential Care Community Recognized for Achieving Highest Resident & Family Satisfaction Out of All 65 Benchmark Communities

SHELBURNE, Vt. (PRWEB) March 29, 2023

Benchmark, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that The Arbors at Shelburne, a Benchmark Mind & Memory and residential care community, has received the Benchmark 2023 Circle Award for the second year. The Circle Award is an annual award recognizing the Benchmark community that consistently achieves the highest resident and family satisfaction through surveys. At the company's 20th Annual Awards Gala held on March 9, 2023, The Arbors was recognized over 64 other Benchmark independent living, assisted living and Mind & Memory Care communities throughout the Northeast.

The Arbors is frequently praised by family members for knowing exactly what a resident needs, and tending to those needs in a thoughtful and careful way. As one family member recently wrote, "The staff are kind, considerate, loving, and attentive to all needs of daily care, activities, cleaning, and dining. Everyone there makes me feel like family along with him, and I could not ask for anything more."

"We are so proud to have received this award, not once, but twice within four years," said Wendy Brodie, executive director of The Arbors at Shelburne. "At The Arbors we take our mission and values very seriously. Dementia challenges the entire family so it's important to us that we create rewarding and fulfilling experiences for our residents and their families every day that help keep them connected to each other."

The Arbors at Shelburne is the area's only dually licensed Residential Care Home and Nursing Facility. They offer specialized assisted living with memory care for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, 24/7 nursing care, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Memory care assisted living residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including spacious living areas, recreation room, private dining room, library, hair salon, aquatic hydrotherapy bath and a secure outdoor courtyard with walking paths. The Arbors' award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who receive specialized training. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

"I am so grateful for the work that our communities do every single day to transform lives through human connection," says Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is an opportunity for associates from across the Northeast to come together to celebrate our communities and colleagues who bring our purpose to life and live our values. This year's award winners are truly exemplary, and I could not be prouder of all that we have accomplished together."

# # #

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 15 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19242000.htm