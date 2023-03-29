Westinghouse Reinforces its Commitment to Energy Security in Czech Republic

Westinghouse Electric Company and CEZ signed an agreement to supply VVER-440 fuel assemblies at the Dukovany Power Plants. Westinghouse will deliver fuel beginning in 2024, replacing the current supplier, with an anticipated term of seven years.

This important contract builds on the long-standing partnership between the two companies and a recent agreement to provide modified Robust Westinghouse Fuel Assemblies (RWFA) for the Temelin nuclear power plant.

"Our focus is not only the safety of our nuclear power plants, but also the energy safety of the entire Czech Republic. That´s why the contract with Westinghouse is very important. Thanks to the widening of the number of possible suppliers, we are strengthening our energy independence and the certainty of further operation of our sources," said Bohdan Zronek, a member of the Board of Directors at CEZ and Director of the Nuclear Energy Division.

"We are grateful for CEZ Group's confidence in Westinghouse and remain fully committed to supporting its policy of supply diversification," said Tarik Choho, President, Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel. "Westinghouse is delivering a true alternative with a proven fuel design for the VVER plants, and we look forward to reinforcing our long-term collaboration with CEZ."

Westinghouse is deeply committed to helping the Czech Republic and other countries achieve the goal of a cleaner, more secure energy future. The company has been working for more than a decade to supply VVER-type reactors.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation make Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

