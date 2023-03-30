DuPont, Washington Begins Photo Enforcement Program
DuPont Begins traffic safety enforcement program
Provider NovoaGlobal® Installs Photo Enforcement Cameras Initiating 30-Day Warning Period Providing Time for Drivers to Change Dangerous Habits
...Our goal is to assist Dupont through education and enforcement to decrease, hopefully to zero, injuries and fatalities from speeding in school zones and red light running”DUPONT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of DuPont begins its school zone speed and red light photo enforcement program on April 1, 2023, to encourage safe driving in school zones and at red light intersections. NovoaGlobal® is working with City officials to operate the program with advanced photo enforcement cameras placed where the most dangerous traffic safety violations occur. The photo enforcement program begins with a 30-day warning period giving motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of infraction issued by the Dupont Police Department begin May 1st.
One of the most important goals of DuPont’s photo enforcement program is saving lives and protecting our most vulnerable population in school zones, our children. Accidents from speeding in school zones and red light running are preventable.
The traffic safety program uses a fixed school zone speed camera to enforce the 20 MPH school zone speed limit which is located at Pioneer Middle School, specifically:
Center Drive (2200 Block Northbound)
Center Drive (2300 Block Southbound)
The following dangerous red light intersections will also be monitored:
Center Drive at Wilmington Drive (Northbound)
Center Drive at Wilmington Drive (Southbound)
Center Drive at McNeil Street (Northbound)
Center Drive at McNeil Street (Southbound)
Wilmington Drive at Dupont-Steliacoom Road (Southbound)
In 2020, 928 people were killed, and an estimated 116,000 were injured in crashes involving red-light running. IIHS found that about half of red-light running crash deaths involve pedestrians, cyclists and occupants in vehicles struck by the red-light runners.
According to the Transportation Research Board, 25,000 children are injured annually and more than 100 killed on average while walking to or from school, all as a result of speeding.
The danger to children walking and cycling to school is increased because of their small size relative to vehicles and their unpredictability. Therefore, following the posted speed is critical to children’s safety. In addition, even a relatively small increase in speed can have a big impact on survival rates. For example, while pedestrians struck by a vehicle going 20 mph have a 90 percent survival rate, that drops to 60 percent survival at 30 mph, and 20 percent survival at 40 mph.
“Photo Enforced” signs are clearly posted in the school zone and at red light intersections. Speed cameras operate while school beacons are flashing while the red light intersections are monitored all day, every day using advanced photo enforcement technology from NovoaGlobal. The monitoring system captures both photos and videos of violators who speed in the school zone and at red light intersections.
If a driver speeds in a school zone or runs a red light, the driver receives a Notice of Infraction from the DuPont Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Infraction and all photo and video evidence will be available online at https://zerofatality.com/ for the driver to review. During the warning period, drivers will receive a notice of infraction but “Warning” will be stamped across the violation.
“With this advanced photo enforcement program, our goal is to assist Dupont through education and enforcement to decrease, hopefully to zero, injuries and fatalities from speeding in school zones and red light running,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.
