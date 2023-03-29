Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops an Automatic Vehicle Sunshade (SCO-291)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Typical cardboard sunshades are very cumbersome, I thought there had to be an easier way to protect the interior of a vehicle from the sun," said an inventor from Roseville, Calif., "so I invented (S) SHADES. It is a practical way to keep vehicles cool without the hassle."

The patent-pending invention prevents heat-related damage to the dashboard, other interior surfaces, and belongings as well as makes the automobile more comfortable to enter. It eliminates fumbling with a cardboard sunshade that must be folded and stored following use. It could also obstruct the view of the interior from nosy pedestrians or potential thieves. This invention is convenient, saves time and effort and can be easily adapted to different types of new-production vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-291, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-automatic-vehicle-sunshade-sco-291-301781342.html

SOURCE InventHelp

