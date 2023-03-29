1000Zebras Launches Private Alpha of its Distraction-free Community

1000Zebras is the distraction-free community where visionary entrepreneurs build their business!

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Zebras is proud to announce the launch of a private alpha test for its new platform! Starting on March 29th, 2023 and running through May 31, 2023, 50 businesses will have the opportunity to join this innovative platform for testing and product improvement purposes.

"This is the first time 1000Zebras is in the wild, so our goal is to take our entrepreneurs' feedback and continue to build products and infrastructure that will be inclusive and valuable to a large, targeted audience of business owners," said 1000Zebras' Founder & CEO, Kevin Mackey.

Alpha testers include businesses generating between $3,000 and $100,000 per month in revenue and use several fractional or part-time services. Testers will get access to 1000Zebras' inclusive business community including its proprietary One Bill product, which is designed to reduce the administrative burden of finding and managing multiple fractional services. The goal of the private alpha is to help these businesses achieve their goals faster and more efficiently than ever before, simply by joining and using the network.

"I believe businesses of the future will flock to the platforms and ecosystems that lead to shared economic benefit," added Mackey. "Our private alpha test is designed for those who want a place for support in a distraction-free way. We're an ideal solution for anyone looking to make their funds and income stretch as long as possible."

At 1000Zebras we understand how challenging it can be for businesses just starting out or facing economic headwinds. That's why we're excited to offer this private alpha test - so you can get access to the best community for your growth stage. If this if what you've been looking for, visit 1000zebras.com and register today!