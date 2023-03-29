IPT Well Solutions Brings Expertise in Well Engineering and Sustainability to Houston with New Office Opening

IPT Well Solutions has opened a new office in Houston, Texas. The expansion aims to strengthen relationships with clients and partners in the region.

Our expansion to Houston is a testament to our commitment to serving the energy industry and supporting our clients in this region."
— Dave Mannon
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, an independent consulting firm specializing in well engineering, wellsite operations, and environmental sustainability, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Houston, Texas. This expansion marks an important milestone for IPT Well Solutions as it continues to serve clients in the energy industry.

With over 30 years of experience, IPT Well Solutions has leveraged its expertise into municipal and industrial wastewater, ESG, and carbon capture and storage projects. The company's team of experts provides actionable advice and services for common and not-so-common wellsite needs, helping clients achieve high-performing wells, in less time and at reduced risk.

"Our expansion to Houston is a testament to our commitment to serving the energy industry and supporting our clients in this region," said Dave Mannon, IPT Well Solution's CEO. "We recognize the importance of having a local presence and our Houston office will allow us to better serve our clients in the region, expand our network, and strengthen our relationships with industry partners."

The newly opened Houston office will continue to provide expert consulting services in well engineering, wellsite operations, and environmental sustainability, as an extension of it’s Denver location. IPT Well Solutions is eager to support the energy industry in Houston.

"We are excited to be a part of Houston's vibrant energy community and look forward to building relationships with clients and industry partners in the region," said Garrett Stevens, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our team of experts is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and delivering value to our clients. We are committed to helping our clients overcome the obstacles and succeed in today's changing and increasingly complex regulatory environment."

About IPT Well Solutions

IPT Well Solutions is an independent consulting firm of well engineering, wellsite operations, and environmental sustainability experts who can provide actionable advice and services for common and not-so-common wellsite needs. With over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, IPT Well Solutions leverages its expertise and vendor relationships for the benefit of its clients, who are equipped to make better decisions and operate safer and more productive wells. For more information, please visit www.iptwell.com

Garrett Stevens
IPT WELL SOLUTIONS
IPT Well Solution's comprehensive portfolio provides value throughout the entire energy lifecycle.

IPT Well Solutions, formerly Integrated Petroleum Technologies, is an independent engineering consulting and wellsite supervision firm in business for 30 years. We serve clients in oil and gas, municipal and industrial wastewater, and carbon capture & storage. We provide comprehensive engineering and field supervision services, leveraging our experience with thousands of oil and gas wells across the major basins and hundreds of wastewater disposal wells. No matter what issues you are facing, IPT Well Solutions understands what it takes to maximize your success.

IPT Well Solutions

