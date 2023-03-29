Submit Release
DNR investigating water release from livestock trailer wash

Staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Field Office 4 were notified Tuesday afternoon of wash water release from an Iowa Select livestock trailer wash facility in Union County. 

The release, due to a broken check valve, caused approximately 5,000 gallons of wash water to overflow onto the ground. The wash water reached an unnamed tributary, which connects to Sevenmile Creek. A fish kill did not occur because the unnamed tributary is currently dry. 

Iowa Select staff have taken action, including flushing and pumping the wash water out of the area, south of Highway 34 and downstream of the unnamed tributary to prevent wash water from reaching Sevenmile Creek.

The DNR will continue to monitor clean up efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action.

