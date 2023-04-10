Zoot Hosts Panel to Discuss Brand Trust and Customer Experience

Two-Part Video Series Discussing Technology & Tactics for Brand Trust & CX
Technology can help financial services firms and retailers drive brand differentiation
— Casey Ferguson, VP Marketing
BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoot Enterprises, an established provider of financial services technology, recently hosted a podcast featuring Casey Ferguson, VP of Marketing, Bob Lonergan, VP of Sales, and guest speaker Alyson Clarke, Principle Analyst with Forrester Research. The conversation explored the shift in consumer expectations across the financial and retail landscape, with a particular focus on building trust through exceptional customer experiences. .
During the podcast, Clarke highlighted the business benefits of great customer experience (CX), including retention, enrichment, and advocacy. She also emphasized how technology can help financial services firms and retailers drive brand differentiation – reinforcing the importance of working with the right technology partner for data and rules orchestration.
Additional topics discussed included embedded finance, white-label credit cards, accessing the right data at the right time, scalability through technology partnerships, and more.
“We are thrilled to have had Alyson Clarke join us for this podcast,” said Ferguson. “Her insights on the importance of trust in the customer experience were invaluable. We look forward to continuing the conversation with her and other industry experts in the future.”
Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for some of the world’s largest organizations. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs, including loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition, and more. https://zootsolutions.com/
