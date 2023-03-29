AGS Health Recertified by KLAS Research, Censinet for Cybersecurity Transparent Designation

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., has earned recertification of its KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent designation. It was one of 25 healthcare vendors to achieve or sustain their designation, which AGS originally earned in 2022 after completing a voluntary risk assessment process and program from Censinet and KLAS Research.
“With the current average financial loss per data breach at $9.23 million and climbing, and 17% of cyberattacks leading to serious patient injury or harm, it is essential for AGS Health to protect the data entrusted to us by our customers,” said Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. “Maintaining our Cybersecurity Transparent designation is an important demonstration to our customers that their trust in us is not misplaced.”
Adds AGS Health General Counsel Prasad PK: “We are proud to have our focus on ensuring data security recognized with this prestigious Cybersecurity Transparent designation. Demonstrating that we have met the rigorous standards for data protection as defined by the industry’s leading experts is an important aspect of AGS Health’s dedication to providing excellent customer service.”
The Cybersecurity Transparent program enables healthcare IT vendors and services firms to improve their overall risk and security profile by driving greater trust and transparency to thousands of healthcare providers. The voluntary assessment evaluates six categories that measure and reflect the effectiveness of an organization’s cybersecurity processes: network security; data protection; identity and access management; threat and incident response; legal and regulatory; and resiliency. AGS Health retained its top grade of “Mature” across all six categories.
“Rapid market adoption of the Cybersecurity Transparent designation continues to reflect the critical importance of cyber maturity in the evaluation, implementation, and use of software and services across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet.
More information on the Cybersecurity Transparent Program can be found at censinet.com/cybersecurity-transparent.
About AGS Health
AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company – we’re a strategic partner for growth. With expert services complemented by AI-enabled technologies (https://www.agshealth.com/AI-Platform) and high-touch support, AGS Health is the premier revenue cycle partner for leading health systems, physician groups, and academic medical centers in the U.S. With expert insight into modern revenue cycle practices, the company pairs cutting-edge technology with college-educated, trained RCM experts to help clients achieve a high-performance revenue cycle to optimize workflows, maintain compliance, and prevent revenue leakage. AGS Health employs nearly 12,000 team members globally and partners with more than 130 clients across a variety of care settings, specialties, and billing systems.
