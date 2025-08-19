Quantuma appointed Administrators of Waltham Forest Council Employees Credit Union Limited

Dina Devalia, Managing Director, Quantuma

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dina Devalia and Terri Mulgrew of business advisory firm Quantuma have been appointed as Joint Administrators of financial cooperative Waltham Forest Council Employees Credit Union Limited, trading as ‘Forest Savers’.Founded in the 1990s, the credit union is based in Walthamstow, London and acts as a financial cooperative, offering its members financial security through saving and borrowing.Waltham Forest Council Employees Credit Union entered administration on 19 August 2025. The credit union’s office in Walthamstow will close immediately.All members funds, below the £85k limit, will be protected and repaid in full by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). All loan members will be required to continue repaying their loans in this administration, in line with the loan agreement.The administration team will assist any members who need support, and FAQs with a list of useful contacts have now been published on the FSCS website: https://www.fscs.org.uk/waltham-forest-council-employee-cu Dina Devalia, managing director and expert on credit union administrations at Quantuma, said:“Members of the Waltham Forest Council Employees Credit Union do not need to worry. Their money is safe and the FSCS will return 100 per cent of members’ deposits, subject to the FSCS limit.We are working closely with the FSCS to ensure that all members will receive their money back as soon as possible. Our team is contactable by email WFCECU@quantuma.com or telephone on 07469 278 739 or 020 3856 6720 to assist members with any queries that they may have on issues such as loan repayments or queries relating to their FSCS payment.”Members are advised to please contact the Administrators’ team by email in the first instance on WFCECU@quantuma.com or alternatively call 07469 278 739 or 020 3856 6720 and our team will look into your query.ENDSNotes to EditorsQuantuma Advisory LimitedQuantuma is a cross-border advisory firm serving the needs of corporate companies and their stakeholders involved in complex, cross-border business challenges.Its capabilities include extracting value from underperforming businesses, transactions to maximise stakeholder value, resolving business disputes, mitigating business risks, identifying and recovering assets and managing operational and financial challenges.The Quantuma team has deep cross-border experience and specialist expertise in Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate Finance, Disputes, Investigations, Asset Tracing & Recovery and Valuations.The firm is headquartered in London and employs 400 people, who are located across 26 offices situated in the UK, Cyprus, Mauritius, BVI, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Malaysia.For more information, please visit www.quantuma.com

