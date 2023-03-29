Data Center Trailblazers to Keynote Data Center World 2023

Dr. Burcin Kaplanoglu, Vice President of Innovation, Oracle Industry Labs to Present Keynote Address; Executives from Equinix, Cloudflare and Dell Technologies to Deliver Keynote Panel; and Bill Kleyman to Give Opening Address

Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals, today announces three keynote addresses. Data Center World is AFCOM's annual global gathering and will take place May 8-11, 2023, in Austin, TX. Register to attend here.

Dr. Burcin Kaplanoglu, Vice President of Innovation, Oracle Industry Labs will deliver "How Robots and AI will Change Digital Infrastructure" on May 9. Kaplanoglu will discuss the future of digital infrastructure. He'll also showcase the latest innovations and trials with robotics in the data center, how data can be used to bring capacity online faster and more sustainably and how data-driven solutions can impact the future of the data center. Kaplanoglu is a recognized industry technologist and innovator. Kaplanoglu has been recognized by LinkedIn as one of its Top Voices for sharing developments in AI, robotics, 5G and other emerging technologies. Kaplanoglu is Chair of the Board Committee at Institute for AI in Construction funded by National Science Foundation (NSF) and Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) since 2020 and is also an adjunct professor at Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering.

The keynote panel "Blurring the Lines: How Connectivity, Data, and now ChatGPT Influences Data Centers" will take place on May 10. It will explore how data, connectivity and new compute-heavy workloads are changing and modernizing data center infrastructure and how leaders can prepare for a more connected, data-driven future. Shweta Saraf, Head of Network Modernization at Equinix; Rebecca Weekly, Vice President, Hardware Systems Engineering at Cloudflare; and Garima Kochhar, Senior Distinguished Engineer working on High-Performance Computing and AI systems at Dell Technologies will participate on the panel.

In addition, futurist Kian Gohar will deliver a keynote address on Thursday, May 11 focused on "Innovation and Convergence in the 21st Century."

The event will begin with Data Center World Program Chair and Data Center Knowledge contributing editor Bill Kleyman delivering the opening keynote "Up, up, and away! Data Centers in 2023" on May 8. Digital infrastructure has seen unprecedented growth, and the last few years have been a masterclass in the critical nature of data centers. In this keynote, attendees will hear about the latest findings from new and emerging threats and supply chain challenges to discussions around nuclear-powered data centers in the new AFCOM State of the Data Center Report.

"We are fortunate to have all of these industry heavyweights deliver addresses at Data Center World. From research and robots to artificial intelligence, these presentations will cover the gamut," said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, Data Center World. "Data Center World provides world-class education as well as the opportunity to explore the technologies data center professionals need to make business decisions in the rapidly evolving data center landscape."

Data Center World Event Highlights

The Conference Program provides technology professionals with unparalleled education to stay at the forefront of the highly complex data center industry. It offers more than 55 sessions from over 80 speakers as well as case studies, tech talks and workshops, covering essential topics such as edge computing, colocation, hyperscale, predictive analytics and more. Conference tracks include: Emerging IT & Data Center Technologies; Design, Build, Operate, Control; Colocation, Hyperscale, and Cloud Innovation; and Sustainability & Mission Critical Facilities Management. To learn more about the Data Center World Conference Program, click here.

The Expo Hall will feature more than 150 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions. Select exhibitors include: Eaton, Vertiv, Phoenix Contact USA, ScaleMatrix, Legrand, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Dassault Systemes Americas Corp, Iron Mountain and Enchanted Rock Solutions.

Data Center BUILD is a new construction and design summit that will bring together operators, decision-makers, experts and implementers to help drive smart decisions for data center growth. The executive-level summit, which takes place May 8-9, will provide information and connections needed to design and build data centers. Chris Crosby, CEO, Compass Datacenters will deliver a keynote address at Data Center BUILD.

The Omdia Analyst Summit, themed around the topic of Sustainability in Practice, takes place on May 8. Global technology research firm, Omdia, will present the one-day conference featuring the latest technology adoption trends and market forecasts, and a deep dive into sustainability practices. Click here to learn more and to register.

The Data Center Innovation Challenge will pit data center technology innovators against each other and judges will determine the companies with the best opportunity for success.

will pit data center technology innovators against each other and judges will determine the companies with the best opportunity for success. The second annual Power Up Program

Data Center World will offer unlimited networking opportunities targeted at data center professionals.

About Data Center World

Data Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. CIO Dive named Data Center World one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2023. Data Center World 2023 will be held May 8-11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Data Center World is produced by Informa Tech.

About AFCOM

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005236/en/