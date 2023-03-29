ECHO Incorporated Announces New President and CEO

Chicago, Illinois, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECHO Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of high-performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use, today announced the appointment of Harold Redman as its new president and CEO effective April 3. Harold brings more than 30 years of outdoor power equipment experience and a proven track record of executive and organizational leadership, strategic green industry vision and product innovation to ECHO.

Harold began his career with General Power Equipment, a division of True Value Hardware. He then joined Simplicity Manufacturing for nine years before his tenure at Briggs & Stratton, where he served as President of the Home Power Products business for four years and President of the Turf & Consumer Products business from 2010 to 2022.

"ECHO is a well-respected company with a reputation of offering great products and customer care, and I'm honored to lead a company rich in innovation and legacy. As our industry continues to change with new technologies, I look forward to working with this exceptional team of talented and passionate ECHO employees to bring new products and services to the green industry," said Redman.

Harold succeeds Tim Dorsey, who is retiring after 27 years from ECHO serving in various roles, most recently as president for the last nine years. Tim will continue to serve as a Global Operating Officer of Yamabiko and a board member for ECHO and Yamabiko Europe.

"While I'm excited to move to the next chapter, I also have a heavy heart as my time at ECHO has been the most rewarding of my career and I cannot express my gratitude enough. However, it's safe to say that ECHO is in great hands with Harold, who is a driven, humble leader that demonstrates strong leadership through a hands-on management style and engagement with employees and customers," said Dorsey.

ABOUT ECHO, INC.

With more than 50 years in business, ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of high-performance outdoor power equipment for consumers and professionals. A global innovator since it was established in North America in 1972, ECHO has launched hundreds of products for both landscape professionals and homeowners. Based in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO and Shindaiwa. ECHO Inc. products are sold through more than 6,000 independent lawn care dealers as well as online and at major retail outlets across the United States. For more information, visit www.ECHO-USA.com.

