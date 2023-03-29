Aging Media Network Announces 2023 Aspect Awards Winners

More than 50 entries submitted for the third annual marketing awards program

Aging Media Network (AMN) is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Aspect Awards. With 53 submissions in the categories of Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, Skilled Nursing (SNF), and Behavioral Health, the scope of creativity is broader than ever before.

The program was judged by 10 individuals from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing and public relations. Entries were evaluated based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either vendors or providers.

"Creating great advertising and marketing campaigns to raise both awareness and differentiation will be critical for the entire healthcare industry to grow," said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network. "This year's Aspect Awards entries showcase the strategic and creative driving forces behind this movement."

Participation from national, regional and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2023.

Introducing the 2023 Winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry and category:

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: Avera Health

Rebranding

Vendor

Winner: Dreamscape Marketing

HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign

Provider

Winner: Healing Hands Healthcare

Digital Display / PPC Campaign

Provider

Winner: Help at Home

Vendor

Winner: GA Creative on behalf of Providence

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: Sonas Home Healthcare & The Symphony Agency

Second Place: Avera Health

Third Place: Innovive Health

Print / Direct Mail / Billboard Campaign

Provider

Winner: Faith Home Healthcare

Rebranding

Provider

Winner: VNS Health

Second Place: FirstLight Home Care

Vendor

Winner: WellSky

Second Place: CHAP Inc

Social Media Campaign

Vendor

Winner: Forcura

Video / TV Campaign

Vendor

Winner: CHAP Inc

Second Place: CHAP Inc

HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: VITAS Healthcare

Second Place: St. Croix Hospice

New Brand Launch

Provider

Winner: Centrica Care Navigators

Second Place: Goldencare Hospice and Palliative Care LLC

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign

Vendor

Winner: Partner Plus Media/HPH Hospice, a Chapters Health Affiliate

Rebranding

Vendor

Winner: Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Video / TV Campaign

Provider

Winner: VITAS Healthcare

SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign

Provider

Winner: Priority Life Care / Her Stories

Second Place: Arrow Senior Living Management

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: Ohio Living

Second Place: Optima Living

Third Place: Optima Living

Vendor

Winner: Spark + Buzz Communications - Wilshire Finance Company

New Brand Launch

Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living Management

Second Place: Monark Grove / Beztak

Third Place: The Claiborne

Vendor

Winner: The Senior Team, Inc

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign

Provider

Winner: Christian Living Communities

Second Place: Friendship Village

Rebranding

Provider

Winner: Covenant Living Communities and Services

Second Place: Arrow Senior Living Management

Social Media Campaign

Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living Management

Video / TV Campaign

Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living Management

Second Place: Optima Living

Third Place: Holbrook Life

SKILLED NURSING (SNF)

Rebranding

Provider

Winner: Powerback Rehabilitation

Social Media Campaign

Provider

Winner: EmpowerMe Wellness

Second Place: Majestic Care

Vendor

Winner: GA Creative on behalf of Providence

Video / TV Campaign

Provider

Winner: Accolade Healthcare

About Aging Media Network

Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Hospice News, Skilled Nursing News, and Behavioral Health Business.

