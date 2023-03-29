Submit Release
Aging Media Network Announces 2023 Aspect Awards Winners

More than 50 entries submitted for the third annual marketing awards program

CHICAGO (PRWEB) March 29, 2023

Aging Media Network (AMN) is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Aspect Awards. With 53 submissions in the categories of Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, Skilled Nursing (SNF), and Behavioral Health, the scope of creativity is broader than ever before.

The program was judged by 10 individuals from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing and public relations. Entries were evaluated based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either vendors or providers.

"Creating great advertising and marketing campaigns to raise both awareness and differentiation will be critical for the entire healthcare industry to grow," said George Yedinak, Executive Vice President of Aging Media Network. "This year's Aspect Awards entries showcase the strategic and creative driving forces behind this movement."

Participation from national, regional and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2023.

Introducing the 2023 Winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry and category:

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: Avera Health

Rebranding
Vendor
Winner: Dreamscape Marketing    

HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign
Provider
Winner: Healing Hands Healthcare

Digital Display / PPC Campaign
Provider
Winner: Help at Home

Vendor
Winner: GA Creative on behalf of Providence

Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: Sonas Home Healthcare & The Symphony Agency
Second Place: Avera Health
Third Place: Innovive Health

Print / Direct Mail / Billboard Campaign
Provider
Winner: Faith Home Healthcare

Rebranding
Provider
Winner: VNS Health
Second Place: FirstLight Home Care

Vendor
Winner: WellSky
Second Place: CHAP Inc

Social Media Campaign
Vendor
Winner: Forcura

Video / TV Campaign
Vendor
Winner: CHAP Inc
Second Place: CHAP Inc

HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE

Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: VITAS Healthcare
Second Place: St. Croix Hospice

New Brand Launch
Provider
Winner: Centrica Care Navigators
Second Place: Goldencare Hospice and Palliative Care LLC

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign
Vendor
Winner: Partner Plus Media/HPH Hospice, a Chapters Health Affiliate

Rebranding
Vendor
Winner: Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Video / TV Campaign
Provider
Winner: VITAS Healthcare

SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign
Provider
Winner: Priority Life Care / Her Stories
Second Place: Arrow Senior Living Management

Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: Ohio Living
Second Place: Optima Living
Third Place: Optima Living

Vendor
Winner: Spark + Buzz Communications - Wilshire Finance Company

New Brand Launch
Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living Management
Second Place: Monark Grove / Beztak
Third Place: The Claiborne

Vendor
Winner: The Senior Team, Inc

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign
Provider
Winner: Christian Living Communities
Second Place: Friendship Village

Rebranding
Provider
Winner: Covenant Living Communities and Services
Second Place: Arrow Senior Living Management

Social Media Campaign
Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living Management

Video / TV Campaign
Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living Management
Second Place: Optima Living
Third Place: Holbrook Life

SKILLED NURSING (SNF)

Rebranding
Provider
Winner: Powerback Rehabilitation

Social Media Campaign
Provider
Winner: EmpowerMe Wellness
Second Place: Majestic Care

Vendor
Winner: GA Creative on behalf of Providence

Video / TV Campaign
Provider
Winner: Accolade Healthcare

About Aging Media Network

Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Hospice News, Skilled Nursing News, and Behavioral Health Business.

